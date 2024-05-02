The main goal of Rare’s well-known pirate-themed adventure game, Sea of Thieves, has always been to explore the high seas and make lifelong memories with pals. The multiplayer experience in Sea of Thieves has been improved with the 2024 update by making it even easier to connect and add pals. Here is a thorough guide on adding friends and crewmates in Sea of Thieves, suitable for both novice and experienced pirates.

KEYPOINT: Locate players by using the Friends Tab search function. Click ‘Add Friend’ after entering your friend’s real name or online ID.

Step 1: Start the Sea of Thieves game

Open the Sea of Thieves game on the platform of your choice to begin. The buddy adding procedure has been simplified with the 2024 update and is now available from within the game.

Step 2: Getting to the Friends Menu

Select the “Friends” option from the main menu once you’ve entered the game. Typically, you may find it in the main menu or via the in-game pause menu. To view the Friends menu, click on it.

Step 3: Adding Friends

There are a few options under the Friends menu, one of which is “Add Friends.” To access the interface for adding friends, choose this option.

Step 4: Adding Friends by Gamertag

Xbox Live Gamertags are the main method for adding friends in Sea of Thieves. Just type the person’s Gamertag into the available search field if you already know it. To prevent adding the incorrect individual, double-check that your spelling is right.

Step 5: Messages to Friends

The option to send a friend request will appear once you enter the Gamertag. When you click on it, the designated Gamertag will receive a friend request.

Step 6: Accepting Friend Requests

In the game, you’ll get a notification if you get a friend request. Go to the “Requests” tab after opening the Friends menu. You may view any pending buddy requests here. Click on the request and select “Accept.”

Step 7: Creating Crews with Friends

It’s easy to form a crew with friends once you’ve invited them. All you need to do is select Friends > Invite Friends. They will receive an invitation to join your team if they are online and available.

Step 8: Having Fun and Exploring Together

It’s time to set off on exciting journeys around the Sea of Thieves now that you’ve recruited buddies and assembled a crew. Having companions by your side improves any experience, be it treasure seeking, naval combat, or exploring enigmatic islands.

Extra Advice

Make sure that sending and receiving friend requests is permitted by your Xbox Live privacy settings.

To ensure correctness, double-check Gamertags before sending friend invitations.

Party systems and in-game voice chat can help you and your pals communicate more effectively while you’re playing.

Check your Friends menu often for any new messages or friend requests.

In conclusion, the 2024 update made adding pals in Sea of Thieves easier and more logical. Now that the process is smooth, you can concentrate more on the adventures and less on the details, whether you’re joining forces with former crew members or forging new ones while cruising the high seas. Thus, assemble your company, raise the sails, and go on a remarkable voyage across the constantly developing Sea of Thieves universe.