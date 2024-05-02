LinkedIn has just launched games on its platform. Yes, you heard it right. Now, while you’re busy networking or searching for jobs, you can also have some fun playing games.

Daniel Roth, the VP of LinkedIn announced the launch of ‘LinkedIn games’ on his LinkedIn handle. He is really excited about these games. He’s been testing them out himself and can’t get enough. He even brags about his scores to his colleagues!

About the Games

LinkedIn is rolling out three games: Queens, Crossclimb, and Pinpoint. Each game offers a unique challenge, testing your mental prowess and keeping you engaged in a fun and productive way.

First in the lineup is Queens, a clever twist on the classic Sudoku puzzle. Here, your objective is to strategically arrange crowns, ensuring they don’t clash within a specified time limit. It’s a royal test of your logic and quick-thinking skills.

Next up is Crossclimb, a good blend of trivia and word puzzles. Immerse yourself in a world of clues that lead to interconnected words on a grid, putting your language skills to the ultimate test. It’s a brain teaser guaranteed to keep you engaged for hours.

Finally, there is Pinpoint, similar to the popular “Connections” game featured in The New York Times. Armed with clues, your task is to decipher the common category for a set of words. It’s a game of deductive reasoning that will challenge your cognitive abilities and keep you on the edge of your seat.

Behind the story

These games are developed by the LinkedIn News team, and designed to provide a casual yet intellectually stimulating experience for professionals. With LinkedIn’s vast user base, the aim is to strengthen existing connections and start new conversations among peers through friendly competition.

Why Games on LinkedIn?

The launch of games on LinkedIn serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it aims to enhance user engagement and retention on the platform by offering a new and entertaining feature. Games provide users with a fun way to take a break from their professional activities while still remaining within the LinkedIn ecosystem.

Secondly, LinkedIn seeks to use gaming as a tool to develop connections and interactions among professionals. By introducing games that encourage friendly competition, LinkedIn aims to strengthen the sense of community among its users.

LinkedIn isn’t alone in this endeavor. Other social networks have also used gaming with varying degrees of success. However, LinkedIn is confident that its unique blend of professional networking and recreational gaming will be liked by the users.

Looking Ahead

This is just the beginning. With games now a part of the LinkedIn experience, who knows what the future holds? More games, Or maybe even new features that further reduce the line between work and play.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of LinkedIn games and let the fun begin! In a world where connections matter more than ever, LinkedIn is leveling up the playing field – one game at a time. Join the movement, challenge yourself, and let the games begin!