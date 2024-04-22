Are you a retro gaming enthusiast who loves reliving the classics on your iOS device? If so, you’ve likely heard of Delta, one of the most popular emulators available for iPhone and iPad. Delta allows you to play games from consoles like Nintendo, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and more, right on your iOS device. One of the best features of Delta is its versatility, allowing you to add your own games to the emulator. If you’re wondering how to add games to Delta, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process step by step.

What You’ll Need

An iOS device (iPhone or iPad)

The Delta emulator app installed on your device

ROM files of the games you want to add

KEYPOINT: Just locate the game you wish to play, then download the necessary file—which is typically a zip file. After finishing, return to the Delta app and locate the + symbol in the upper right corner of the main screen. You can then add locally downloaded game files to your phone by selecting the ‘Files’ option.

Step 1: Install Delta Emulator

Before you can start adding games to Delta, you need to have the emulator itself installed on your iOS device. Here’s how to do it:

Open Safari or your preferred web browser on your iOS device.

Go to the official Delta Emulator website (deltarepo.com).

Tap on the “Download Delta” button.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install Delta on your device.

Once Delta is installed, you’re ready to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Obtain ROM Files

ROM files are digital copies of the games you want to play on the emulator. It’s important to note that downloading ROMs for games you don’t own is illegal and unethical. Make sure you own a physical copy of any game ROM you download. You can obtain ROMs from various sources online, but make sure they come from reputable sites.

Step 3: Add Games to Delta

Now that you have Delta installed and the ROM files ready, it’s time to add the games to the emulator:

Open Delta on your iOS device.

Tap on the “+” icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Select the option to add a ROM file.

Navigate to the directory where you saved your ROM files.

Tap on the ROM file you want to add. Delta will begin importing the game.

Depending on the size of the game, it may take a few moments for Delta to import it. Once the game is added, you’ll see it appear in the Delta library.

Step 4: Play Your Games

With the games successfully added to Delta, you’re now ready to start playing:

Tap on the game you want to play from the Delta library.

The game will start, and you can begin playing right away using the on-screen controls.

Additional Tips:

Organize Your Library : If you have a large collection of games, consider organizing them into folders within Delta for easier navigation.

: If you have a large collection of games, consider organizing them into folders within Delta for easier navigation. Customize Controls : Delta allows you to customize the on-screen controls to suit your preferences. You can adjust button layout, size, and transparency.

: Delta allows you to customize the on-screen controls to suit your preferences. You can adjust button layout, size, and transparency. Save States : Take advantage of Delta’s save state feature, which allows you to save your progress at any point in the game and resume later.

Conclusion

Adding games to Delta is a straightforward process that opens up a world of retro gaming possibilities on your iOS device. With access to your favorite classic games, you can enjoy nostalgia-inducing gameplay wherever you go. Just remember to respect copyright laws and only add ROMs for games you own. Now that you know how to add games to Delta, go ahead and start building your ultimate retro gaming library!