There has been a lot of speculations floating around when it comes to Google’s next level upgrade for the year 2024 which is for Android 15. As many android lovers have been speculating around what we will get to see for the next new software update, we have got you covered with some interesting news about how Google is having their plan to make Android 15 the best after its release.

The speculations and expectations are pretty much high, but it’s Google and for this it does look like Google has got the real game and we could say this especially by looking at the latest leak sharing that Google might bringing the support for NFC wireless charging which brings an another option for the Android lovers to charge and guess what?

Wireless charging without the need of any physical wire or contact, your phone can charged? Sound interesting right! So it was for us too, that’s why here we have got you covered with some amazing updates on the new update. Let’s get into the update.

Android 15 offering NFC Wireless Charging? Next Best Option to charge your phone?

Google has definately highlighted themselve to the top headline after this leak and this comes right out from a report shared by Android Authority. One of the tech enthu fron AA, Mishaal Rahman took over the internet after noticing the update with the lately released Android 15 Beta 1.

As per the reports, the new Android 15 Beta 1 has appeared to have a huge improvement over the predecessor Android version especially with the NFC technology also known as the Near Field Communication Technology.

How does this work? Well, we have got a supported report from the 2020 specification report for the NFC Wireless Charging (WLC) where the report shared the possibility for enabling the wireless charging at a distance of 2cm with the help of Antenna smaller than 1cm and at that there was no mobile phone came with this feature but things are not going to remain the same with the release of Android 15.

As already the software tweak to make wireless charging without any physical contact is done, there is nothing which stops to make an appropriate hardware for it and definately for the year 2024 and 2025 we can expect the phone coming with the NFC Wireless charging technology for sure.

Interestingly, we also have report sharing that such technology was already made an reality back in years but it was Google who never really took the step to bring it to their Android version and fast forward to 2024, we have it here!

Will the next Google Pixel Phone support NFC Wireless Technology?

There is no doubt that Google will be lacking behind in making a phone which takes the advantage of their own technology! Definately, we can expect that Google to bring this tech to their Pixel Phones and if things go well maybe the next pixel phone, the Pixel 9 and even if the budget sets right, we can expect even the PIxel 8a to come with this same technology.

Other than Pixel phones, we can expect other smartphone makers be it from Samsung to OnePlus and even chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Realme to take advantage of utilising this tech and make it their USP!

However, let’s not keep the hopes high, and wait till we get the final Android 15 update, possibly we will see the update first making its way to Pixel Phone so definately we will be updating you with the latest updates on TechStory, so stay tuned with us for more update.