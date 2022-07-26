Many people like to add text to a GIF as a meme or to describe the GIF on social media. Then they find that they cannot edit GIFs with random software to create a GIF with text because many software or website will default the GIF as an image. This article gives you four ways and detailed how-to steps to solve your problems without trouble.

Part 1. How to Add Text to GIF on Desktop

There is much software that could help you create a GIF with text. And the benefits of using PC software are the powerful features compared with websites and phone apps. There are two software following that could help you put text on GIF.

1. Add text to GIF with Photoshop

When we talk about software to edit pictures, we cannot miss Photoshop. With this strong photo editor, you can do many things to those texts over GIFs. And the steps are the following.

Step 1: Open your file with Photoshop and see many layers on the right side. Then you need to click the Timeline button from Windows to see the orders of the animation

Step 3: Click the Add Text button with a white T icon in the left toolbar, then you can add text to GIF. And you can customize your caption on the top toolbar, including size, weight, color, etc.

Step 4: Finally, you can preview your GIF to check if nothing is wrong. You can click the Save as button from File to save your GIF.

2. Add Text to GIF with Tipard Video Converter Ultimate

Maybe you think Photoshop as an image editor is unnecessary for you. You can use Tipard Video Converter Ultimate to add text to GIF. Because GIF is a format between image and video, you can use either an image editor or a video converter to deal with GIF. And here are the steps following.

Step 1: Go to the main screen of Tipard Video Converter Ultimate, and add the Add Files button with the big cross icon.

Step 2: After choosing the GIF you want to add text over it, you will see the GIF on the main screen of this software, and then click the Edit button with the magic stick icon to start adding text to the GIF.

Step 3: On the Editing main screen, you can see a few buttons on the top and click the Watermark button. In this interface, you can change the text font, size, color, rotation, opacity, and even the writing system. As for the position, you can drag the text box or type the accurate number to change the position.

Step 4: After all the editing work is done, click the OK button and the Convert All button at the primary screen bottom to export your GIF with text.

Part 2: How to Add Caption to GIF Online

You can use Photoshop to create a GIF with text by treating GIFs like images. And you can use Tipard Video Converter Ultimate to convert GIFs to MP4 or like video files. This part will show you how to add text to GIFs on websites if you need to deal with some simple GIFs.

Using an online tool seems like a convenient and fast way to solve your problem. And GIPHY, as one of the biggest GIF websites, enables you to create GIFs and edit GIFs, such as adding text to GIFs.

Step 1: You must create an account if you do not have one. When you log in to your account and click the create button, you will go to another page to select your file.

Step 2: After choosing the file, the first page is to add text to GIF. You can change your text’s color, style, and even animation to GIF.

Step 3: When complete adding text over the GIF, you can click the Continue button to upload the GIF button to get your GIF. The GIF will display on your account’s homepage. If you want to save it, right-click the GIF and save it on your devices.

Part 3: How to Add Text to GIF on Phone

Nowadays, many people save GIF files on their phones. You can also add text on GIF on mobile without the trouble of transferring your GIF from your phone to another device. The GIPHY CAM application is a good tool.

Here are the steps to add text to GIF on your phone.

Step 1: Download and install GIPHY CAM.

Step 2: Open a video or a GIF with GIPHY CAM, and you will see the white T icon under the video. Tap that icon, and you can add text to your GIF. You can also change the font, color, or effect of your text on this application.

Conclusion

After finishing reading this post, you can get how to add text to a GIF. Now go to create your GIF with text using the tools above. And if you have no idea which tool suits you best, Photoshop could help you edit images, and Tipard Video Converter Ultimate could help you convert videos. Choose the one you need!