Online Meeting Platform iMind: Comparison with Other Services

Online meeting platform iMind is already internationally recognized.

iMind was founded in 2010. In 2014 it received its first US patents. In 2016 it was added to the software registry.

In mid-2020, the company initiated the development of a new solution. At the end of 2021, the first version was released.

So what do you know about iMind? Let’s take a closer look and compare the characteristics of the service with its competitors in the market.

Comparison of iMind with other Video Conferencing Services

Responsible selection is always important. But do you know other meeting programs that well? Here is some information to set the record straight.

iMind vs Zoom

The zoom platform is preferred by many people. But is it justified?

online meeting platform iMind is easier to learn than Zoom;

unlimited conference recording on all price plans;

it is 30% cheaper than Zoom;

in terms of functionality, it is fundamentally inferior to Zoom.

This proves that the loud name that everyone hears about does not mean anything.

iMind vs Jitsi

Jitsi Meet is safe and easy to use, but there is always a better alternative. For example:

iMind is a close analogue to Jitsi Meet;

the analogue of Jitsi is Mind Server;

Jitsi Meet is not a free service unlike iMind;

functionality is slightly inferior to 8×8 Meet.

You need to look again to make sure which service to trust.

iMind vs Whereby

Whereby has many advantages, but comparing it with iMind you can see the following:

iMind is a close analogue to Whereby;

unlimited conference recording on all plans;

simultaneous display of screens is possible;

20% more expensive than Whereby;

same functionality as Whereby.

It is not worth it to choose an option with less functionality and which is more expensive when there is a decent alternative.

iMind vs MS Teams

Despite the prevalence of Teams, not everyone has yet been able to master this meeting service. What are the advantages of iMind?

iMind is easier to learn than MS Teams;

unlimited conference recording on all plans;

simultaneous display of screens is possible;

its functionality is considerably inferior to MS Teams;

MS Teams is part of the Office 365 suite

Sometimes it’s better to try something new and lesser known, but get great results.

iMind vs Skype

Many people are used to the ease of Skype. However, iMind can offer solutions much more relevant:

iMind is a close analogue to Skype;

on the free plan, also stores recordings for 30 days;

simultaneous screen sharing is possible;

does not support telephony due to non-securrency reasons;

In terms of functionality, it is slightly inferior to Skype.

That doesn’t mean you should uninstall Skype. But once you’ve tried iMind, you won’t want anything else.

iMind vs Google Meet

These services are indeed worthy. But let’s draw parallels between them:

iMind is a close analogue to Google Meet;

unlimited conference recording on all plans;

simultaneous demonstration of screens is possible;

as far as functionality goes, it’s just as good as Google Meet;

Google Meet is an integral part of Google Workspace.

Now that you have a real picture of the benefits of working with iMind, you will be able to make an informed decision on your choice.

Conclusion

The user satisfaction rate is 98%. On the largest U.S. marketplace G2, the service was ranked in the top 30 for quality of user support and usability. And the biggest UK blog tecnolac has put iMind in the top 5 of Zoom alternatives in the UK.