How to add widgets on an iPad

On iPad, widgets can be normally found in the Today View. But with the iPad OS 14 system and onwards, you can add them to your home screen. Here is a guide on how to use the different widgets that are available.

Adding a widget

First, make sure that your iPad is in landscape mode. Go to the homepage and make sure that you are on the first, leftmost screen. Tap and hold anywhere on the screen where you see space until you see all the applications start to jitter. Tap on the plus icon at the top left corner of your screen. A pop-up window will appear listing all the different widgets you can add. To add a widget to the top of the Today View, drag and drop it onto the area with the widgets. Add more by tapping on the plus icon again, and then dragging and dropping. To add a widget to the bottom of the Today View, tap on it and choose Add Widget. Tap on Done in the top right corner so that the process can be completed.

Removing and rearranging widgets

Tap and hold on to any blank spot on the home page until the app icons and folders start to jitter. Hold your finger on the app that you want to move and then drag it into the position you want it in. To delete a widget, hold on to any blank spot on the homepage until the app icons and folders start to jitter. Tap on the minus sign at the top left of the widget and then tap on Remove. It will still be in the widgets pop up, so you can always add it back later.

Customising widgets

Tap and hold on to the widget you want to customise until the pop-up menu appears. Usually, the only options will be to Edit Home Screen, which allows you to move widgets around, or Remove Widget, which deletes it. But some widgets, like weather, have an Edit Widget menu option. Weather, for example, allows you to specify what cities you want to see the weather in.

Smart stacks

A smart stack is a collection of different widgets that share the same space. Swipe to flip through them. You will see the menu option called Edit Stack for smart stacks. If you choose this, you can rearrange and remove widgets from the stack.