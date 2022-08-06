How to Analyze Instagram Stories: 7 Metrics to Track

In the current generation, Social Media Marketing is one of the most important ways of marketing a business or a brand. As a brand, you have to be consistent on social media to gain a wider reach on Instagram and increase your engagement through uploaded content. Monitoring the effectiveness of your uploaded content is crucial for any social media marketing strategy, including Instagram.

One of the major ways to upload content on Instagram is by posting stories. Stories only last for 24 hours and then are automatically archived to your profile. But you can make sure they have an impact that lasts by having a thorough understanding of Instagram Story Analytics.

This post will introduce you to 7 crucial Instagram story analytics that shows what material engaged users, where that interest may have withered, and whether or not viewers are acting on and engaging with your stories.

There are various methods for checking Instagram Stories analytics. Below, we break them down. But first, make sure you have a Creator or Business account on Instagram. You won’t have access to analytics without one.

1. Views.

The first and most accessible metric to check how well your story has performed is by analysing how many views it has garnered. The more the views, the higher the chances of customer interaction, people sharing the story, people opening the links attached and people following the account through the story.

Although it does not provide you with great amounts of information, it is a great first impression of knowing how well your uploaded content has performed.

Through constant analyses of your stories, you can understand what kind of content your audience prefers and what they do not. You can also check the retention rate of viewers starting from the first story to your last. It is usually beneficial to post a series of stories instead of just one story.

2. Engagement rate.

This metric allows you to calculate the engagement of your content in regard to the number of followers you have. This helps in understanding how many active followers you have, how much traction the story has gotten you and how successful it was overall.

The simple formula for calculating the engagement rate is;

Total Engagements / Follower Count * 100 = Engagement Rate

Having a high positive engagement rate implies that your content is working well with the audience. You may compute this metric for specific posts to get a sense of the kinds of material that resonate with your audience, but reporting on it over time provides a sense of general performance patterns.

3. Increase or decrease In the number of followers.

As with any kind of content you upload on Instagram, with each impression that you make, it is possible to gain or lose a follower. Since it is an everchanging amount, you have to constantly keep a track of your follower growth.

Knowing what works and what does not is crucial when assessing an increasing Instagram follower count, particularly if you’re seeing erratic spikes or drops as a result of things like paid social marketing or one-time promotions.

Remember to track the evolution of your follower count so you can pinpoint the factors that have fueled its growth.

4. Website traffic.

Instagram gives you the provision of attaching links to your stories. This can in turn increase the number of clicks on your website. Gaining website traffic through stories is one of the most effective and easy ways to do so.

5. Reach.

This Instagram measure aids in your understanding of user engagement from those who may not follow your company page but yet engage with its material in some way.

It’s a chance to comprehend the possibility of remarketing and enlarge on comprehensive content. Figuring out what works and what does not can help you in curating the right kind of content to gain a wider reach.

6. Sales.

You can get important sales information like product page views and sales within your Instagram Insights thanks to Instagram’s built-in shopping tools.

Additionally, Instagram supports creator-led purchasing with fully integrated product tagging. For the majority of organisations, success depends on measuring sales numbers. Instagram stories act as an easy access tool for potential customers to view a product and instantly be taken directly to the said product, potentially increasing sales.

7. Profile clicks.

Just like the importance of website clicks, profile clicks are also an important metric. It depicts how many people were intrigued enough by the content of your Instagram story to go ahead and check your business page out.

Now that you have read through all 7 of the most important metrics, study them thoroughly and curate comprehensive content for your audience on Instagram stories. Although these metrics are enough for one to be successful there’s always a possibility to learn and explore more. We hope that reading our article has helped you in your journey to becoming the next big thing!