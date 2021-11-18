How to apply for Flipkart Pay Later

Have you ever found yourself in a scenario where you really need to purchase products, commodities, or other stuff but don’t have the funds to do so? Well, it shouldn’t worry you any more. For its clients, Flipkart has created the Flipkart Pay Later function, which allows users to purchase things, utilise them, and then pay for them. One thing to keep in mind is that the payment must be paid by the 5th of the following month (with zero additional charges).

You don’t have to lose out on excellent offers just because you’re short on cash this month if you use the Shop Now Pay Later option. Flipkart Pay Later allows you the option to purchase for whatever you want in a quick, easy, and comfortable manner.

Pay Later on Flipkart and other partner sites is a payment option (such as Myntra and 2GUD). You can shop as many times as you like during the month without paying at the time of purchase, and pay the complete amount once, in part, or in EMIs by the 5th of the following month (s). This option is now accessible on Flipkart and other partner platforms for a limited number of items.

According to material on the e-commerce company’s website, a minor use fee of $10 would be applied to all Flipkart Pay Later invoices above $1,000 commencing in May 2021. (This will just cover Pay Later limit consumption; EMI and Flipkart Smart Upgrade will not be factored into the usage cost calculation.)

The main benefits of the Flipkart Pay Later function may be broken down into three categories. The first is a credit line, which allows you to get things and pay for them the following month after you’ve had a chance to try them out. You can also pay your account without incurring any additional fees if you pay by the 5th of the following month. With the press of a button, the checkout procedure is made simple. You may also take advantage of low-interest EMIs and the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, as well as receive immediate reimbursements in the event of order cancellation or return acceptance.

To apply for Flipkart Pay Later, just input your PAN and Aadhaar details and confirm your information with an OTP. After you’ve enabled it, go to the checkout page and pick the Flipkart Pay Later option.

1. Put all eligible Flipkart Pay Later items in your cart.

2. Go through the checkout process.

3. Choose Flipkart Pay Later as your method of payment.

4. Pay your monthly bill for all of your purchases by the 5th of the next month.