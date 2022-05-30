After huge progress of Shark Tank India Season, 1 Shark Tank is accompanying the Shark Tank India season 2. In the underneath passages, you can see the bit by bit enrollment cycle of Shark Tank India Season 2.

In Shark Tank India Season 1 we have seen a lot of fascinating pitches and a few engaging pitches where judges couldn’t handle their outrage and giggle however there were a few decent pitches additionally where judges were battling among one another to put resources into those new companies like Revamp moto.

How To Apply For Shark Tank India Season 2?

Stage 1 to 3:

In the first place, download the SonyLiv App from the Play Store or App Store and afterwards click on the Shark Tank India enlistment

Stage 4 to 7:

Select your language and afterwards affirm the “Terms and Condition” after that snap on the SUBMIT button. Then you will see the guidance venture with video and portrayal.

Stage 8 to 10:

After perusing the guidelines click on the beginning button. Then, at that point, you want to top off your profile subtleties as displayed in the picture above.

Stage 11 to 13:

Presently you want to enter your business subtleties, for example, business name, Industry type, item photograph and so on. In the following stage, you can refer to how much financing you will require and % speculation returns.

Stage 14 to 16:

In the lawful business, data check on the right box. In the following stage top off other business data like the kind of organization, organization enlistment, and liquidation if any. Then, at that point, tick on the right choice in the TV experience window.

Stage 17 to 18:

In the last advance, you want to add the individual data in 250 words. Presently click on the SUBMIT button, and draw one stage nearer to your most anticipated subsidizing.