How to see who unfollowed you on Facebook

Sometimes, you wonder why someone doesn’t interact with your posts on Facebook. So you might think they unfollowed you on Facebook? Why are they not giving a reaction to what you do/did on Facebook? So you wonder: Is there a way to find out if they unfollowed you or not? To tell you honestly, there isn’t … BUT, There exists a better way to find out.

Here it is …

Manually monitoring each follower might be time-consuming. Furthermore, it is not a practical alternative for individuals who have hundreds of Facebook friends. There is no way to know whether someone has unfollowed you on Facebook unless you make it a habit to check your friend count on a frequent basis. Fortunately, there is a simple approach you can use to receive notifications whenever a user clicks the “unfriend” or “unfollow” button.

Use “Who Deleted Me” Extension

This extension scans your profile, saving you the manual job. The extension is easily available on chrome. The extension runs in the background and successfully downloads your friend’s list every time you log in to your Facebook account via chrome. It not only records the friend list but notifies you of the changes such as a new follower added or an unfollowing.

Now you may think that it might get confused between unfollowing and deactivation. Maybe your follower had decided to altogether leave the social app but the extension is pretty smart and is efficient to differentiate between the two. However, you must think thoroughly before downloading this extension because it will have access to your Facebook accounts which means your privacy would be at stake.

Although there are other apps in the market for the same function there is less probability of them working. However, the safer approach is of using extensions or you yourself checking after fixed intervals of time. There is a Facebook analytics tool as well which would provide you with the information regarding your followers.

Unfollowing basically means that the person would no longer be able to stay up to date with your latest posts or stories but would remain only a friend.