How to apply to win a free flight ticket to Hong Kong

This is the way to win free Cathay Pacific air passes to Hong Kong beginning 2 Walk!

Hong Kong has quite recently declared that it will be offering 500,000 free air passes to draw in guests! This is important for the new Welcome Hong Kong crusade sent off by the Hong Kong travel industry Board to charm vacationers back. The mission was sent off on 2 February.

Cathay Pacific has additionally reported that they will be running their test for those in Singapore to win these air tickets from 2 to 8 Walk. We realize you have a lot of inquiries, so this is the very thing that we are familiar with how to win these free air tickets and other energizing treats to anticipate!

1. Air ticket giveaways not set in stone by the Hong Kong carriers

A portion of 1,000,000 free air tickets will be conveyed to the three Hong Kong carriers – Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Carriers. The giveaway systems will not be entirely set in stone by the particular carriers. These can incorporate fortunate draws, the early bird gets the worm, and even get one free kind of advancement.

For those in Singapore, you will want to win a ticket just on Cathay Pacific as the other two carriers don’t right now travel to Singapore.

2. When will these free air tickets be parted with?

The free air tickets will be circulated north of a half year, beginning 1 Walk and enduring till September 2023.

Explicitly for those in Singapore, Cathay Pacific has recently declared that you should participate in a test from 2 to 8 Walk for an opportunity to win a ticket to go full circle to Hong Kong.

You should simply join as a Cathay party, answer a couple of straightforward inquiries, and you’ll have an opportunity to win an economy pass to Hong Kong! Every individual is just permitted one passage beginning on 2 Walk at noon, and victors will be told through email on 20 Walk.

3. Are the air tickets truly free?

While these air tickets on economy class will be free, champs will in any case need to pay every connected extra charge, expense and duty.

4. What else could I at any point anticipate?

It was likewise reported that vacationers can anticipate getting a bunch of Hong Kong Treats each beginning 2 February 2023. With this arrangement of treats, travellers can reclaim free beverages and cash vouchers to use at attractions, shopping, and eating outlets.

These treats include:

A free beverage from more than 100 bars, cafés, and lodgings

HK$100 (~US$12.75) Money Voucher to use at one of the north of 140 chosen eateries, shops or attractions

Elite memorabilia (worth over HK$100) when you visit one of the chosen attractions or exhibition halls

5. Who is qualified for these Hong Kong Treats?

Genuine guests remaining in Hong Kong for 90 days or less are qualified for the Hong Kong Treats. They can recover them once utilizing a non-Hong Kong versatile number.

6. Where could I at any point recover these Hong Kong Treats?

You might reclaim your Hong Kong Treats at any of these four Hong Kong travel industry Board Guest Focuses:

Hong Kong Worldwide Air terminal Guest Community

Kowloon Guest Center

Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Guest Center

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Scaffold Hong Kong Port Guest Place

Beginning 15 February, you will likewise help with the HK$100 cash vouchers through Klook when you book a qualified Hong Kong inn or fascination.

7. Might I at any point utilize these Hong Kong Treats on Klook?

You will meet all requirements for the HK$100 Hong Kong Treats in the wake of making a qualified setting up for Klook. Nonetheless, the money vouchers must be recovered truly at the accompanying foundations:

Cafés and bars

Retail shops

Gift shops at your numero uno attractions and galleries