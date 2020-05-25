How to Backup and Restore Android Effortlessly with 3 Approaches

On the Android phone/tablet, there are plenty of necessary files stored. When you are going to upgrade or reset your Android phone, you need back up your Android at first, and then restore the backup data after finished, for avoiding losing the useful files, like contacts, messages, photos, and so on.

To solve this problem, this post will introduce 3 powerful approaches for you. You can follow the detailed guide to back up and restore your Android device step by step.

Method 1: Back Up and Restore Android with Android Backup and Restore

An excellent backup and restoration app can back up and restore the Android much easier. Thus, the first powerful Android backup and restoration app to be introduced is a third party software – Android Backup and Restore, because it can back up and restore Android data in 1 click, which will save you a lot of time.

Distinguishing features:

Back up contacts, call logs, text messages, photos, videos, music, apps, applications from the Android device to the computer in 1 click;

You can select the types of data on the computer before you back up and restore the Android;

Restore the backup files you want from the computer to the Android;

Not only support the Android phone, but also the Android tablet;

Use USB cable or Wi-Fi to connect your Android phone and the computer.

It will transfer your data without losing quality;

It is highly compatible with sorts of Android devices, such as Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/S9/S8, HTC Wildfire R70/Wildfire X/Desire 19s/Desire 12s/Desire 850, LG G9/G8/G7/G6, Motorola Razr/P50/G7 Plus, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc.

Tutorial on how to back up and restore Android with third party Android Backup and Restore tool:

Download and install the app on the computer, and then launch the software; Connect the Android phone to the computer with a USB cable and enable USB debugging mode on the phone; Once connected, click the “Backup” icon, you will see the content of Android on the interface.

Please tap on the “Back Up” button after choosing the files you want, the app will start to back up your selected files to the computer.

If you want to restore the backup files, you can click the “Restore” option and choose the backup data on the list. Then confirm it, the software will restore the files to your Android device.

Method 2: Back Up and Restore Android Files Using Google Account

Using Google account is another useful method to back up and restore the Android data. What’s more, instead of downloading the app, you just need to add your personal Google Account on the Android phone. However, there is limited storage space on it for storing the Android data. If your Android files are over 15 GB, you are required to enlarge the Google space by paying, or you can’t back up all the data to the Google account.

Here’s how to back up and restore Android files using Google account:

Find the Settings app on your Android device and enter it. Then select the “Backup & reset” option; Switch on the “Back up my data” icon, and then you need to tap on the “Add account” icon to add your Google account. Your Android data will be backed up to your Google account; Enable the “Automatic restore” button, the backup data will be restored to your Android phone.

Method 3: Back Up and Restore Messages via SMS Backup & Restore

If you would like to back up and restore the text messages and call logs on Android, you can choose SMS Backup & Restore. This app can back up the SMS, MMS and call logs in XML format. Besides, you can restore them to your Android phone without hassle.

Guide on how to back up and restore messages via SMS Backup & Restore:

Download and install this app on your Android phone, and then you need to tap on the “Backup” icon; Next, tick off the “Call Logs” and “Text Messages” options and click on the “BACK UP” icon at the bottom right corner. The app will begin to back up the selected data. When you want to restore the data, you can hit on the “Restore” icon, and then you can restore them to your Android phone fast.

Final Thoughts

These 3 displayed approaches above are proven by testing, and all of them can solve the problem on how to back up and restore Android device practically.

