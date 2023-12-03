Pokemon GO enthusiasts are on a relentless quest to conquer the formidable challenges presented by Team GO Rocket leaders, and one of the most formidable opponents is Arlo. Arlo boasts an impressive roster of Shadow Pokemon, making battles against him a strategic feat. As the battle lineup constantly evolves, trainers need precise information and potent counters to emerge victorious against Arlo. This guide unravels the mystery behind Arlo’s Shadow Pokemon for December 2023, offering valuable insights and powerful strategies to ensure triumph.

Locating Arlo in Pokemon GO

Before diving into the battle, trainers must embark on a preliminary mission to track down Arlo. By defeating several grunts and assembling six Mysterious Components, a Rocket Radar is crafted. This invaluable tool aids in pinpointing Arlo’s location. As trainers gear up for the showdown, strategic planning with appropriate counters becomes paramount for success.

Arlo’s Shadow Pokemon Lineup

Arlo commands a formidable lineup of 7 Shadow Pokemon, each possessing formidable battle capabilities. The battle unfolds in three phases, with the first round featuring a single representative, while the subsequent rounds present Arlo with three choices for each. Navigating through the unpredictability of the latter phases requires a deep understanding of Pokemon GO meta-knowledge to select optimal counters.

Phase-wise Breakdown:

Arlo’s First Phase Counters

First Phase: Shadow Bellsprout

Type: Grass/Poison Weakness: Fire, Flying, Psychic, Ice Resistances: Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy, Grass Counter Options: Heatran (Fire Spin & Magma Storm) Yveltal (Gust & Oblivion Wing) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut & Psystrike) Rayquaza (Air Slash & Dragon Ascent) Glaceon (Ice Shard & Icy Wind) Blaziken (Fire Spin & Blast Burn)



Arlo’s Second Phase Counters

The second phase of Arlo’s challenge introduces an element of unpredictability, as he can choose from Shadow Alakazam, Shadow Mismagius, or Shadow Sharpedo. Trainers must be prepared with versatile counters to handle any of these formidable opponents.

Second Phase: Shadow Alakazam, Shadow Mismagius, Shadow Sharpedo

Shadow Alakazam Type: Psychic Weakness: Ghost, Dark, Bug Resistance: Fighting, Psychic Counter Options: Hydreigon (Double Kick & Sacred Sword) Tyranitar (Counter & Aura Sphere) Darkrai (Snarl & Shadow Ball) Origin Giratina (Shadow Claw & Shadow Force) Confined Hoopa (Astonish & Shadow Ball) Chandelure (Hex & Poltergeist) Gholdengo (Hex & Shadow Ball) Volcarona (Bug Bite & Bug Buzz) Shadow Sharpedo Type: Water and Dark Weakness: Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass Resistance: Psychic, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Water Counter Options: Kartana (Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade) Xurkitree (Thunder Shock & Discharge) Terrakion (Double Kick & Sacred Sword) Ordinary Keldeo (Low Kick & Sacred Sword) Zekrom (Charge Beam & Fusion Bolt) Lucario (Counter & Aura Sphere) Pheromosa (Bug Bite & Focus Blast) Primal Groudon (Mud Shot & Solar Beam) Shadow Mismagius Type: Ghost Weakness: Ghost, Dark Resistance: Normal, Fighting, Bug, Poison Counter Options: Gengar (Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball) Hydreigon (Bite & Brutal Swing) Darkrai (Feint Attack & Dark Pulse) Tyranitar (Bite & Brutal Swing) Attack Deoxys (Zen Headbutt & Dark Pulse) Origin Giratina (Shadow Claw & Shadow Force) Sharpedo (Bite & Crunch) Chandelure (Hex & Shadow Ball)



Arlo’s Third Phase Counters

The third and final phase presents another formidable challenge with Arlo choosing from Shadow Snorlax, Shadow Scizor, and Shadow Magnezone. Trainers must carefully select counters based on the strengths and weaknesses of these Shadow Pokemon.

Third Phase: Shadow Snorlax, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Magnezone

Snorlax Type: Normal Weakness: Fighting Resistance: Ghost Counter Options: Terrakion (Double Kick & Sacred Sword) Buzzwole (Counter & Superpower) Conkeldurr (Counter & Dynamic Punch) Lucario (Counter & Aura Sphere) Breloom (Counter & Dynamic Punch) Machamp (Counter & Close Combat) Shadow Magnezone Type: Electric and Steel Weakness: Fighting, Fire, Ground Resistance: Flying, Poison, Steel, Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock Counter Options: Excadrill (Mud-Slap & Drill Run) Groudon (Mud Shot & Precipice Blades) Mamoswine (Mud-Slap & High Horsepower) Garchomp (Mud Shot & Earth Power) Incarnate Landorus (Mud Shot & Earth Power) Golurk (Mud-Slap & Earth Power) Terrakion (Double Kick & Sacred Sword) Shadow Scizor Type: Bug and Steel Weakness: Fire Resistance: Grass, Poison, Bug, Psychic, Fairy, Ice, Normal, Steel, Dragon Counter Options: Blaziken (Fire Spin & Blast Burn) Entei (Fire Fang & Flamethrower) Charizard (Fire Spin & Blast Burn) Infernape (Fire Spin & Blast Burn) Delphox (Fire Spin & Mystical Fire) Flareon (Fire Spin & Flamethrower) Heatran (Fire Spin & Flamethrower) Chandelure (Incinerate & Flame Charge)



Mastering Arlo’s Shadow Pokemon requires a pretentious amount of planning, a deep understanding of type advantages, and a diverse lineup of counters. By strategically employing the right Pokemon at each phase, trainers can confidently face Arlo and emerge victorious in the world of Pokemon GO.