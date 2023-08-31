How To Beat Balteus in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 doesn’t hold back on the challenge. It throws tough battles your way right from the start. As you step into Chapter 2, the formidable gatekeeper known as Balteus awaits, ready to test your skills and patience. But fear not, for with the right approach and a little know-how, you can emerge victorious against this formidable foe.

Unlike the initial boss in Armored Core 6, Balteus offers a slight advantage. You can tweak and fine-tune your Armored Core (AC) before facing off with this imposing adversary. This is crucial since Balteus can be a handful if your AC isn’t well-suited to the task. Crafting a well-balanced AC that can tackle Balteus head-on is your first challenge. Alongside this, you’ll need to master the art of dodging its attacks.

Deconstructing Balteus’ Attacks

Phase 1

Balteus kicks off the battle with a Tri-Directional Missile Salvo. This barrage of missiles homes in on you after a short delay. A smart move is to boost forward, upwards, or sideward to dodge these incoming projectiles. When it aligns its rings horizontally, missiles fire left and right in a pincer motion. Jump and boost straight at Balteus to evade this threat. When the rings are vertical, it shoots homing missiles upwards. Dodge by sidestepping right before impact.

Balteus might surround itself with a sphere of missiles from its rings. Retreat to group these missiles, then dash diagonally forward, letting the missiles crash behind you. And when it boosts away, it might unleash high-impact missiles without homing. Boosting into the air will keep you safe.

In addition to missiles, Balteus wields a bazooka, shotgun, and gatling gun. Evade bazooka shots by quick boosting aside when it fires. The shotgun fires in sets of three, swiftly boost aside twice, pause briefly, and then boost again to avoid the third shot. For the gatling gun, strafe in the opposite direction.

Phase 2

Balteus enters phase 2 with a powerful electrical explosion centered on itself. Move away from Balteus during the charge to avoid this. In this phase, Balteus introduces new moves alongside those from phase 1. A modified vertical missile attack flies higher before homing in. Quick boost away upon impact.

Balteus incorporates flamethrower-based slashing attacks. Boost towards the unoccupied arm and move past it to create distance and dodge potential follow-up slashes. Upward swings work similarly. A cross slash requires launching into the air to stay clear of the blades. Balteus’s spinning attack demands boosting away until it stops.

Phase 3

Phase 3 maintains previous attacks but sees Balteus using its flamethrowers more conventionally. It sweeps and fires flames, creating ground fires and aiming upwards if you’re airborne. Jump and hover to safety. It can also create a wave of flames across the ground.

Strategy

Balteus presents a challenge, yet it exposes itself after missile barrages and bazooka shots. Strike during these openings to chip away at its defenses and health. After boosting away, Balteus becomes vulnerable, making it a prime time to attack. Avoid overextending; focus on defense and exploit its vulnerable moments. Balteus succumbs to persistence, not recklessness.

The Right AC Build

When assembling an AC to face Balteus, two strategies shine. Opt for speed to outmaneuver the boss, or lean into defense and armor to withstand its onslaught. Speed takes the lead, but both approaches work. Here’s a light AC example that excels against Balteus (ensure the “Weapon Bay” OS Tuning upgrade):

Prioritize evasion while firing guns and utilizing your sword for pulse armor depletion and FCS strain to stun Balteus. Keep the pressure on to prevent pulse shield regeneration. This strategy holds for Phases 2 and 3.

In Conclusion

Facing Balteus in Armored Core 6 might feel daunting, but with patience and strategy, triumph is within reach. Customizing your AC, learning its attack patterns, and seizing vulnerable moments are the keys to success. Remember, it’s not about greedily rushing in but intelligently capitalizing on Balteus’ weaknesses. As you refine your tactics and hone your skills, the seemingly invincible Balteus will crumble before your might.