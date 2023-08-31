How To Play Starfield Early with Game Pass

If you’re excited about the upcoming game Starfield but don’t want to spend $100 to access it early, we’ve got a solution for you. Starfield is creating quite a buzz as one of this year’s most anticipated games. It’s a big deal for Bethesda Game Studios because it marks their return to making single-player RPGs after nearly ten years. Moreover, it’s their first brand-new game in over two decades. This release is also crucial for Xbox, as it’s a step to recover from a lacklustre lineup of major AAA games. Plus, it’s the first Bethesda game to be exclusive to the Xbox platform.

The excitement is through the roof, with gamers eagerly waiting for reviews and the chance to dive into Starfield. The game’s official release is around the corner, and if you’re eager to be among the first to experience it, there’s an option. Starting this week, players will have the chance to play Starfield. The Premium Edition of the game is available for $99.99 in digital format. This edition offers 5 days of early access to the game and also includes various extras, such as access to future expansions. However, considering the hefty price tag and the fact that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass in just a week, there’s a more affordable alternative.

Early Access to Starfield with Xbox Game Pass

For those who have an Xbox Game Pass subscription and are keen on enjoying Starfield early, there’s a way to do so without breaking the bank. Xbox is offering an upgrade to the Premium Edition of Starfield for a reasonable $34.99. This deal is quite appealing. The best part is that this upgrade isn’t limited to those who bought the base game; it’s also open to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

If you decide to go for the upgrade, you’ll gain access to Starfield through Xbox Game Pass during the early access period, which starts later this week. The process is straightforward: just head to the Xbox Store and locate the page that offers the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade. Remember, it’s essential to opt for the upgrade and not the full Premium Edition if you intend to play the game via Game Pass.

This upgrade also includes some perks like access to the game’s story DLC, a cosmetic pack, the game’s soundtrack, and a digital artbook. Keep in mind that this is entirely optional; it’s a cost-effective way to get a head start in the game. If you’re not inclined to take this route, don’t worry. You can still play Starfield without any additional charges starting September 6th through Xbox Game Pass.

Timings for the Starfield Early Access Release

The release timing for Starfield’s early access varies based on your region. For those with the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition, early access will be available either on Thursday, August 31st, or Friday, September 1st.

Here’s a breakdown of the release times:

1 a.m. BST on September 1 for the U.K.

2 a.m. CEST on September 1 for western mainland Europe

5 p.m. PDT on August 31 for the West Coast of North America

9 a.m. JST on September 1 for Japan

8 p.m. EDT on August 31 for the East Coast of North America

In a nutshell, Starfield will have a simultaneous global release, aligned with midnight GMT. For Europe, the launch will happen in the early hours, just after midnight on Friday, while players in the Americas can jump in on Thursday evening.

Unlike some previous Xbox releases, there’s no need to mess with your region settings to get an early start. Everyone gets to play at the same time. However, there’s a caveat for those with physical copies; they can start playing as soon as they have the game. If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, it’s a good idea to do so to ensure you have the game in your hands promptly.

Conclusion

Starfield’s arrival is highly anticipated, and gamers are eagerly awaiting the chance to play it. While the Premium Edition offers a tempting early access package, there’s a more economical option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With a reasonable upgrade price, you can enjoy Starfield through Game Pass during the early access period. And if you’re patient, the game will be available at no extra cost on September 6th. So, gear up to explore the universe of Starfield without emptying your wallet.

