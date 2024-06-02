Becki the Bride is the first significant boss players encounter in Dead Island 2, serving as an introduction to some of the game’s toughest adversaries. This encounter takes place during the ‘Room Service for Major Booker’ mission in the Halperin Hotel. Facing Becki is a unique blend of humor and horror, where you battle on a wedding party dance floor against a gruesome ‘Bridezilla.’ To defeat her and move forward in the game, here are some essential strategies and tips.

Becki the Bride is a formidable opponent known for her powerful attacks and resilience. She is a ‘crusher’ type zombie, characterized by her strength and the ability to absorb significant damage without flinching. What makes the fight even more challenging is that other zombies will join the fray, adding to the chaos. However, with the right approach, you can bring her down.

Key Strategies to Defeat Becki

1. Master the Art of Blocking

Learning to block effectively is crucial in Dead Island 2, especially when facing Becki. Blocking not only helps conserve your health but also provides an opportunity to counterattack. If you time your block correctly as Becki strikes, she will be temporarily stunned. This brief window is your chance to hit her with a powerful melee weapon, dealing critical damage. Repeatedly parrying her attacks will cause her to stagger, making her vulnerable to further strikes.

2. Utilize Healing Supplies

Scattered around the dance floor are various healing items like med kits, protein bars, and energy drinks. Before activating the radio to start the fight, familiarize yourself with the locations of these supplies. Knowing where to find these items during the battle can be a lifesaver when your health runs low. Make sure to grab med kits and save the protein bars for when you need a quick health boost.

3. Avoid Getting Surrounded

As Becki’s stability bar depletes, she will fall to her knees, triggering waves of regular zombies to attack you. To avoid being overwhelmed, keep moving and run to the opposite side of the dance floor. Use the running dropkick to knock zombies down and finish them off with your weapon. Pay attention to Becki’s movements and use area-of-effect (AoE) attacks like Chem Bombs to slow down both Becki and the incoming zombies.

4. Jump to Avoid Ground Pound

Becki has a devastating ground pound attack that creates a shockwave capable of knocking you down if you’re caught within its area of effect (AoE). The best way to avoid this is by jumping just before the shockwave hits. After her stability bar drops for the first time, she will perform a double shockwave attack. In this case, jump twice or use a well-timed block and counter with a kick to stagger her again.

5. Choose Powerful Weapon Mods

Selecting the right weapon is vital for this battle. Opt for a weapon that deals substantial damage without draining too much stamina. Melee weapons modified with the Electrocutor mod can be particularly effective, adding electricity damage to your attacks. Alternatively, you can use the environment to your advantage. Lure Becki into traps by creating electric puddles with overhanging cables or fiery traps using jerry cans.

Reward for Defeating Becki

Upon defeating Becki the Bride, you will unlock the War Cry skill card. This skill is activated by pressing LB + RB on Xbox or L1 + R2 on PlayStation. War Cry boosts your toughness and that of nearby allies while weakening zombies. This skill is especially useful against crusher enemies, similar to Becki, as it creates a window for attack and slows down regular zombies.

Additional Tips

Maintain Distance: Keep an eye on Becki’s movements and maintain a safe distance whenever possible to avoid her powerful melee attacks.

Use Finishing Moves: When Becki or other zombies are downed, use finishing moves to quickly eliminate them and gain extra experience points (EXP).

Environmental Awareness: Utilize the environment to your advantage. Look for objects you can use against Becki and the attacking zombies.

With these strategies and tips, you’ll be well-equipped to take down Becki the Bride and continue your adventure in Dead Island 2. Remember, timing, movement, and effective use of your resources are key to surviving this gruesome dance floor showdown.