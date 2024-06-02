ASUS has officially unveiled the ROG Ally X, the company’s latest handheld gaming PC. Unlike a straightforward successor to last year’s ROG Ally, the Ally X is an enhanced and more premium variant that addresses many of the original model’s shortcomings.

Asus ROG Ally X – Look into the Specification and Features

One of the most significant improvements in the ROG Ally X is the battery upgrade. ASUS has doubled the battery capacity from 40Wh in the original model to a hefty 80Wh.

While ASUS hasn’t made any specific claims about battery life, it’s reasonable to expect nearly double the gaming time compared to the original ROG Ally. This is a crucial enhancement for gamers who found the previous model’s battery life somewhat lacking.

Enhanced Storage and Memory

The storage and memory on the ROG Ally X have also seen substantial upgrades. The device now boasts 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up from 512GB in the original model. Additionally, ASUS has switched to using the more common M.2 2280 size drives instead of the 2242 size, making future upgrades both easier and more affordable.

Memory has been bumped up significantly from 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5 to 24GB 7500MHz LPDDR5. This improvement means that more memory can be allocated to the GPU, reducing competition for resources between the operating system and other applications.

Improved Cooling System

ASUS has made several changes to the internal cooling system of the ROG Ally X. The new fans are slimmer yet provide a 10% increase in airflow.

This design not only cools the system more effectively but also directs air towards the display, preventing it from getting hot during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the microSD card slot has been relocated to avoid the overheating issues caused by its proximity to the exhaust vent in the original model.

Redesigned Exterior for Better Ergonomics

Externally, the ROG Ally X has been redesigned for improved ergonomics. Although it might look similar at first glance, the new model features gentler curves compared to the original’s sharper angles.

The handgrips are deeper, offering a more secure and comfortable hold. ASUS has also repositioned the joysticks and controls for easier access and better user experience. The joysticks themselves have been enhanced for improved feedback and longevity.

The D-pad has been redesigned to reduce stickiness during circular movements, and the fingerprint sensor at the top is now recessed, making it easier to locate. Moreover, the back buttons have been made smaller to minimize accidental presses.

Upgraded Connectivity Options

The ROG Ally X replaces the combination USB-C + ROG XG Mobile Interface connector with dual USB-C ports. One of these is a Thunderbolt 4 port, and the other is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, providing more versatile connectivity options.

Weight Increase for Enhanced Features

All these upgrades do come with a slight increase in weight. The ROG Ally X weighs 678g, which is 68g more than the original model. While this makes the device a bit heftier, the trade-off is a more robust and feature-rich handheld gaming PC.

Retained Features from the Original

Despite the numerous enhancements, some aspects of the ROG Ally X remain unchanged from the original model. It continues to be powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, and there is no non-Extreme variant available for the X. The device still features the same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS LCD with AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring a smooth and vibrant gaming experience. The speakers and wireless connectivity options are also the same as the original, and it includes the same 65W charger in the box.

The software has been updated with a newer version of ASUS Armoury Crate SE, which will also be available for the original model. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, providing a familiar and robust operating system for users.

The ROG Ally X seems to have directly addressed many of the specific complaints from reviews of the original model. Issues such as the display getting hot during gaming, the fingerprint sensor being hard to use, shallow handgrips, and the overly sensitive back button have all been tackled in this new iteration.

Asus ROG Ally X – Pricing and Availability

The ROG Ally X is now available for pre-order, priced at $799. It is available only in black and comes with a 3-month Game Pass subscription, adding extra value for gamers eager to dive into a vast library of games.

Final Thoughts

The ASUS ROG Ally X represents a significant step forward from its predecessor. With major improvements in battery life, storage, memory, cooling, and ergonomics, it addresses many of the original model’s weaknesses while maintaining its core strengths.

For gamers looking for a powerful and portable gaming PC, the ROG Ally X offers a compelling option that combines enhanced performance with thoughtful design upgrades. If you’re in the market for a handheld gaming device, the ROG Ally X is definitely worth considering.