How To Beat Chesnaught’s 7 Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new 7-star Tera Raid featuring Chesnaught, a Grass/Fighting-type starter Pokemon from Generation 6. This particular Tera Raid will be quite challenging as Chesnaught will be sporting a Rock Tera type, making it weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. In this article, we will be discussing everything players need to know to beat Chesnaught’s 7-star Tera Raid.

First and foremost, players need to know when Chesnaught will be appearing in Tera Raids. The event is set to begin on May 12 and will run through May 14 and May 19 through May 21. Once the event concludes, the only way to obtain Chesnaught will be through trading or importing one from Pokemon HOME or waiting for this particular Raid event to return in the future.

As mentioned earlier, Chesnaught will be sporting a Rock Tera type, which means that trainers should be prepared to face Grass, Fighting, and Rock-type moves during the raid. Although Rock-type Pokemon, including Chesnaught itself, are known for their bulky defenses, they are also weak to many types of moves. Therefore, players should be cautious when selecting their Pokemon.

Although Chesnaught’s moveset is unknown at the time of writing, players should expect some powerful moves based on its standard Grass and Fighting-type moves. Moves like Wood Hammer, Seed Bomb, Body Press, or Close Combat could potentially appear on Chesnaught. Additionally, Chesnaught may have a Rock-type move such as Stone Edge or Rock Slide to capitalize on its Tera Type.

To beat Chesnaught’s 7-star Tera Raid, trainers need to have a solid strategy in place. Here are some of the best Pokemon and movesets that players can use to defeat Chesnaught:

Annihilape Offense Build

For trainers who want to focus on attacking, Annihilape is an excellent choice. Its Fighting/Ghost-type combo makes it resistant to Rock-type moves and immune to Fighting-type moves. Trainers can teach Annihilape Drain Punch and the Shell Bell to increase its survivability, while Bulk Up and Screech are excellent support options to gain the upper hand against Chesnaught. Although Rage Fist won’t be super effective against Chesnaught, it will receive a STAB bonus thanks to Annihilape’s Ghost-typing. Additionally, this move powers up the more times a Pokemon has been hit, making it a great option for Tera Raids.

Iron Leaves Electric Terrain Build

Iron Leaves can also prove to be an effective option against 7-star Chesnaught, despite its version exclusivity. This Iron Leaves build mainly revolves around the use of Electric Terrain, which will help Iron Leaves tank many of Chesnaught’s hits.

To start, Iron Leaves wants to use Electric Terrain right away. This will consume its Electric Seed Held Item, which boosts its Defense in Electric Terrain and causes Quark Drive Ability to activate. Once Electric Terrain is in play, trainers can boost Iron Leaves’ Attack with Swords Dance or lower Chesnaught’s Defense with Leer. Once Iron Leaves is adequately boosted, unleash Leaf Blade to deal massive damage to the Rock Tera Type Pokemon.

Gholdengo Offense Build

Gholdengo is another solid offensive choice for the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid. Its focus is on being a Special Attacker, using Nasty Plot to boost its Special Attack and hitting Chesnaught with super effective Steel-type moves like Flash Cannon. Trainers can also include Steel Beam in Gholdengo’s moveset. Although Steel Beam has an incredible amount of power, it has a lower accuracy rate than Flash Cannon. Finally, Metal Sound is an excellent support option to soften up Chesnaught even more, making Gholdengo and the rest of the team hit harder.

Appletun Defense Build

Trainers who want a bulky Pokemon to tank hits and support the team should consider Appletun. Its Grass/Dragon type combo will make it resistant to many of Chesnaught’s offensive moves. Teaching Appletun Reflect can be a great supporting option since it affects the entire team. Giga Drain and the Shell Bell will help keep Appletun alive while dealing solid damage. Additionally, Apple Acid will weaken Chesnaught even further.

