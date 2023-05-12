How to Link EA and Epic Games Store Accounts

The Epic Games Store (EGS) has released a free Sims 4 DLC bundle that includes the Jungle Adventure Game Pack, the Luxury Party Stuff Pack, and the Fashion Street Kit. However, many people may already own The Sims 4 base game via the EA App (formerly Origin), which means they’ll need to link their EA and Epic Games Store accounts to redeem the free bundle. While it may seem complicated, it’s actually a straightforward process that requires a few steps.

Linking Your EA App and Epic Games Store Accounts

To link your EA App and Epic Games Store accounts, you’ll need to have both the EA App and Epic Games Launcher installed on your PC. Once you have both applications installed, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Epic Games account. Go to The Sims 4 in your Epic Games library and click “Install” or “Launch.” The EA App will launch and prompt you to link your accounts. Click the button to proceed and sign in to your EA account to complete the link.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need an EA game in your EGS library before you can link the two accounts together. Luckily, The Sims 4 base game is now free-to-play, so if you’re an EA App user, you can simply “purchase” it again via Epic to add it to your library.

Once The Sims 4 is installed on your PC and present in both game libraries, you can launch it from the Epic Games launcher. You’ll then be prompted to link your EGS account to your EA account. It’s a simple one-button linking process.

Redeeming the Free Daring Lifestyle DLC Bundle

Now that your EA and Epic Games Store accounts are linked, you can redeem the free Daring Lifestyle DLC bundle for The Sims 4. However, if you try to do this without having The Sims 4 in your EGS library first, it’ll cause the checkout screen to eventually time out without completing the purchase. Here’s how to redeem the bundle:

Go to the Epic Games storefront and “purchase” the free Daring Lifestyle DLC bundle for The Sims 4. Launch the game once via the Epic Games Store and the DLC will download automatically. Note that if you launch the game from the EA App instead after making your purchase, the DLC bundle won’t begin to download until you launch via EGS.

What If I Already Own Sims 4 DLC from the EA App?

You can still redeem the Daring Lifestyle bundle from EGS even if you already own some of the DLC pieces it includes via the EA App. However, EGS will warn you that you’re about to duplicate a purchase. The kit downloaded into my game after I purchased the bundle, while my other installed content was unaffected. You can manage The Sims 4 DLC purchased from both the EA App and Epic Games Store and play with a mix-and-match of DLC.

What About Steam Users?

Unfortunately, Steam users cannot redeem the free Epic Games Store DLC bundle, as Steam and EGS accounts can’t be linked together. However, Steam players can link Steam to the EA App and the EA App to the Epic Games launcher, which means they could theoretically claim the free bundle as long as they have the EA App as a go-between. It’s worth noting that this is an unofficial workaround at best.

Conclusion

Getting The Sims 4 free DLC bundle from the Epic Games Store requires linking your EA App and Epic Games Store accounts. This process is relatively simple, and once you’ve linked your accounts, you can redeem the free Daring Lifestyle DLC bundle and install it on your PC. Even if you already own some of the DLC pieces via the EA App you can add the missing dlcs via the epic games store.

