Elden Ring enthusiasts seeking an extra layer of challenge often find themselves facing the formidable Cleanrot Knight, an optional boss lurking within the game’s expansive world. Known for its exceptional speed, devastating attacks, and affiliation with the cursed Scarlet Rot, the Cleanrot Knight demands strategic prowess and careful execution to emerge victorious. In this guide, we’ll explore the locations of the Cleanrot Knights, dissect their movesets and weaknesses, and unveil effective strategies for triumphing over these powerful adversaries.

Finding the Cleanrot Knight:

Scattered across the Lands Between, the Cleanrot Knights can be encountered in two distinct locations. The lone Cleanrot Knight resides in Stillwater Cave, northwest of Stormveil Castle, while a pair awaits challengers in the Abandoned Cave southeast of the Caelem Ruins. Each locale presents unique challenges, such as poisonous liquid in Stillwater Cave and the need to traverse a tree branch to reach the Abandoned Cave.

Moveset and Weaknesses:

The Cleanrot Knight’s remarkable speed and relentless attacks make evasion a risky endeavor. With a diverse moveset that includes spear and sickle techniques, players must be vigilant to avoid succumbing to the deadly onslaught. Understanding the Cleanrot Knight’s moves is crucial for survival:

Spear Moveset:

One-Handed Flurry: Upward sword swipe followed by three thrusts.

Sidewinder: Charging sideways slash.

Double Thrust: Simultaneous sword and spear thrust after ducking.

Golden Spears: Strikes the spear on the ground, summoning golden spectral spears.

Charged Spear Thrust: Empowers spear with golden energy, impaling and inflicting Scarlet Rot.

Scarlet Bile: Lurches forward, projecting a wide area of sickly liquid causing Scarlet Rot.

Counter Shove: Defensive stance, vulnerable to having Poise broken.

Sickle Moveset:

One-Handed Flurry: Upward sword swipe followed by three thrusts.

Lateral Swipe: Horizontal sword swipe with possible lunge.

Fading Slash: Horizontal sword swipe followed by a backward hop.

Fast Sweep: Horizontal scythe sweep covering a wide area.

Golden Rings: Upward scythe swipes, launching golden rings.

Scarlet Bile: Lurches forward, projecting a wide area of sickly liquid causing Scarlet Rot.

Understanding the Cleanrot Knight’s weaknesses is essential. Highly susceptible to Fire damage and moderately weak against Lightning, players can gain the upper hand by utilizing Fire/Lightning Grease or Pots. Exploiting the Cleanrot Knight’s lackluster Poise allows for breaking defenses and executing devastating attacks.

Strategies for Victory:

Successfully conquering the Cleanrot Knight requires a combination of location-specific strategies and leveraging its weaknesses:

Summons and Spirit Ashes: Summoning other Tarnished or utilizing Skeletal Militiaman Spirit Ashes can divert the Cleanrot Knight’s attention, creating openings for powerful attacks. Scarlet Rot Management: Utilize Preserving Boluses or the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation Spell to counteract Scarlet Rot effects, ensuring sustained vitality during the battle. Spellcasting/Ranged Approach: Magic and ranged weapon users should maintain distance, attacking when the Cleanrot Knight is vulnerable. Spirit Ashes can provide crucial support. Melee Tactics: Melee-oriented players can exploit the Cleanrot Knight’s low Poise and susceptibility to Parrying. Patience is key to learning the boss’s movements and executing well-timed attacks.

Rewards for the victory:

Defeating the lone Cleanrot Knight in Stillwater Cave yields 3,300 Runes and the Winged Sword Insignia Talisman, beneficial for early-game progression. The duo of Cleanrot Knights in the Abandoned Cave rewards players with 7,000 Runes and the Gold Scarab Talisman, providing valuable resources for their journey through the unforgiving lands of Caelid.

By understanding the boss’s moves, weaknesses, and implementing effective strategies, players can emerge victorious and reap the rewards that will aid them in their perilous journey across the Lands Between. Whether facing the lone knight or the formidable duo, adventurers will find satisfaction in overcoming this challenging optional boss.