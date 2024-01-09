Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces a vast array of weapons, each with unique perks and resistances to enhance character and companion builds. Among these, the Darkfire Shortbow stands out, offering versatility with its multiple resistances and the valuable Haste Spell. In this guide, we will explore how to obtain this coveted weapon and delve into the best build options to maximize its potential.

The journey to acquire the Darkfire Shortbow begins in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. Before pursuing this powerful weapon, consider having a substitute bow for Act 1 or patiently wait until Act 2 in the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Your destination is the Last Light Inn, where the Darkfire Shortbow awaits.

There are two approaches to reach Last Light Inn. The first involves joining Kansif and his group, facing an ambush from Jaheira’s Harpers on the way to Moonrise Towers. You must decide whether to side with the Harpers or Kar’niss. If you choose the former, you’ll be directed to Last Light Inn swiftly.

Alternatively, maintaining your cover and defeating the Harpers allows Kar’niss to lead you to Moonrise Towers. Obtain a Moon Lantern from Balthazar’s office or by following a quest from Z’rell at the Temple of Shar. Equip the lantern to your party leader and retrace the path, encountering possible combat against Shadow-Cursed foes. Eventually, you’ll reach Last Light Inn, marked by a glowing white barrier.

Once inside Last Light Inn, seek out Dammon, the vendor offering the Darkfire Shortbow. To ensure Dammon’s presence, save the Tieflings in Act 1, avoiding scenarios where they meet a grim fate. Dammon can be found near the forge outside the inn, close to the Strange Ox. Engage in conversation, view his wares, and purchase the Darkfire Shortbow or employ a stealthy character to attempt a sneaky theft.

Optimizing Darkfire Shortbow Builds

The Darkfire Shortbow’s versatility makes it suitable for various classes and builds. Let’s explore the best options to extract maximum value from this exceptional weapon.

Cleric: Surprisingly effective for Clerics, the Darkfire Shortbow provides the Haste Spell, boosting allies in battle.

Resistance to Fire and Cold damage enhances the Cleric’s survivability, crucial for the main healer in your party.

With Sanctuary in use, casting Haste enables strategic plays like combining it with other powerful Spells. Wizard or Bard: Wizards and Bards, typically spell-focused, benefit from the Darkfire Shortbow by freeing up a Spell Slot.

Equipping the bow allows them to cast Haste through the weapon, expanding their repertoire of Spells.

Wizards gain a physical weapon for scenarios where casting Spells is impractical, adding flexibility to their combat strategy. Gloomstalker Ranger or Thief Rogue:



Dex-based classes like Rangers and Rogues excel with the Darkfire Shortbow.

Resistance to Fire and Cold damage enhances survivability, crucial for characters maneuvering in and out of melee range.

The Haste action synergizes exceptionally well with certain Rogue and Ranger Subclasses, allowing for devastating combos and increased damage output.

Obtaining the Darkfire Shortbow in Baldur’s Gate 3 requires strategic choices and a well-thought-out approach. Once in possession of this remarkable weapon, tailor your builds to capitalize on its unique perks. Whether you’re a Cleric boosting allies, a Wizard expanding your Spell options, or a Rogue delivering lethal combos, the Darkfire Shortbow proves invaluable in enhancing your character’s capabilities. Take on the challenges of Baldur’s Gate 3 with this powerful weapon in hand and unleash its full potential on your adversaries.