Dynamax Entei has arrived in Pokémon GO, bringing a fiery challenge for trainers during the Max Battle Weekend event. This powerful Fire-type Legendary Pokémon demands strategic planning and the right team to defeat. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to raids, understanding Entei’s weaknesses and selecting optimal counters is key to success.

Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokémon, making it particularly vulnerable to Water, Rock, and Ground-type attacks. Conversely, it resists Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves. This means that using Pokémon with Water, Rock, or Ground-type moves will give you a significant advantage in battle.

Top Pokémon Counters to Dynamax Entei

To effectively counter Dynamax Entei, consider assembling a team with the following Pokémon and movesets:

Mega Blastoise : Utilize Water Gun and Hydro Cannon for maximum Water-type damage.

Kyogre : With Waterfall and Surf, Kyogre delivers powerful Water-type attacks.

Rhyperior : Employ Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker to exploit both Ground and Rock-type weaknesses.

Garchomp : Use Mud Shot and Earth Power to capitalize on Entei’s Ground-type vulnerability.

Swampert : Combine Water Gun and Hydro Cannon for a strong Water-type offense.

Rampardos : Smack Down and Rock Slide make Rampardos a formidable Rock-type attacker.

Terrakion : With Smack Down and Rock Slide, Terrakion offers robust Rock-type damage.

Groudon : Mud Shot and Earthquake provide powerful Ground-type attacks.

Feraligatr : Waterfall and Hydro Cannon make Feraligatr a solid Water-type choice.

Gyarados : Utilize Waterfall and Hydro Pump for effective Water-type damage.

Weather Conditions and Their Impact

Weather plays a crucial role in Pokémon GO battles. Rainy weather boosts Water-type moves, making your Water-type Pokémon even more effective against Entei. Partly cloudy weather enhances Rock-type moves, benefiting your Rock-type attackers. Sunny or clear weather, however, boosts Fire-type moves, potentially making Entei’s attacks more potent. Plan your raid times accordingly to take advantage of favorable weather conditions.

Strategic Tips for the Battle

Team Composition : Aim for a balanced team of Water, Rock, and Ground-type Pokémon to exploit Entei’s weaknesses effectively.

Avoid Using : Steer clear of Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon, as Entei resists these types.

Utilize Mega Evolutions : Incorporating Mega Evolutions like Mega Blastoise can boost your team’s overall performance.

Coordinate with Fellow Trainers : Collaborate with other players to assemble a diverse and effective team, increasing your chances of success.

Post-Battle Rewards

Defeating Dynamax Entei not only grants you the opportunity to catch this Legendary Pokémon but also provides valuable rewards such as rare candies and experience points. Additionally, there’s a chance to encounter a shiny Entei, adding a unique and coveted Pokémon to your collection.