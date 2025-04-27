Dynamax Entei has arrived in Pokémon GO, bringing a fiery challenge for trainers during the Max Battle Weekend event. This powerful Fire-type Legendary Pokémon demands strategic planning and the right team to defeat. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to raids, understanding Entei’s weaknesses and selecting optimal counters is key to success.
Entei is a pure Fire-type Pokémon, making it particularly vulnerable to Water, Rock, and Ground-type attacks. Conversely, it resists Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves. This means that using Pokémon with Water, Rock, or Ground-type moves will give you a significant advantage in battle.
Top Pokémon Counters to Dynamax Entei
To effectively counter Dynamax Entei, consider assembling a team with the following Pokémon and movesets:
- Mega Blastoise: Utilize Water Gun and Hydro Cannon for maximum Water-type damage.
- Kyogre: With Waterfall and Surf, Kyogre delivers powerful Water-type attacks.
- Rhyperior: Employ Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker to exploit both Ground and Rock-type weaknesses.
- Garchomp: Use Mud Shot and Earth Power to capitalize on Entei’s Ground-type vulnerability.
- Swampert: Combine Water Gun and Hydro Cannon for a strong Water-type offense.
- Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide make Rampardos a formidable Rock-type attacker.
- Terrakion: With Smack Down and Rock Slide, Terrakion offers robust Rock-type damage.
- Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake provide powerful Ground-type attacks.
- Feraligatr: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon make Feraligatr a solid Water-type choice.
- Gyarados: Utilize Waterfall and Hydro Pump for effective Water-type damage.
Weather Conditions and Their Impact
Weather plays a crucial role in Pokémon GO battles. Rainy weather boosts Water-type moves, making your Water-type Pokémon even more effective against Entei. Partly cloudy weather enhances Rock-type moves, benefiting your Rock-type attackers. Sunny or clear weather, however, boosts Fire-type moves, potentially making Entei’s attacks more potent. Plan your raid times accordingly to take advantage of favorable weather conditions.
Strategic Tips for the Battle
- Team Composition: Aim for a balanced team of Water, Rock, and Ground-type Pokémon to exploit Entei’s weaknesses effectively.
- Avoid Using: Steer clear of Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon, as Entei resists these types.
- Utilize Mega Evolutions: Incorporating Mega Evolutions like Mega Blastoise can boost your team’s overall performance.
- Coordinate with Fellow Trainers: Collaborate with other players to assemble a diverse and effective team, increasing your chances of success.
Post-Battle Rewards
Defeating Dynamax Entei not only grants you the opportunity to catch this Legendary Pokémon but also provides valuable rewards such as rare candies and experience points. Additionally, there’s a chance to encounter a shiny Entei, adding a unique and coveted Pokémon to your collection.