Alfa Romeo is turning heads once again with the upcoming second-generation Stelvio. Recently leaked patent images and spy shots of heavily camouflaged prototypes confirm that the Italian brand is taking a daring step forward, creating a crossover that blends signature Alfa DNA with an unmistakably aggressive new stance.

Bold New Look Inspired by a Mandalorian Aesthetic

The first thing that strikes you about the 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is its distinctive front end. Narrow LED headlights frame the iconic scudetto grille, giving off strong “Mandalorian helmet” vibes — a description that enthusiasts are already embracing. Echoing this futuristic aggression, the rear design features oval-shaped, full-width LED taillights, providing a symmetrical, cohesive look from front to back.

While patent images can sometimes exaggerate proportions, especially in the profile view, they offer a clear glimpse of the design themes missing from heavily camouflaged prototypes. Even in its roughest form, the new Stelvio looks sportier, more dynamic, and far more assertive than the current model.

Sharper Silhouette and Sportier Profile

Building on the cues from the smaller Alfa Romeo Milano, the new Stelvio boasts a coupe-like silhouette with a sleeker roofline that tapers into an integrated rear spoiler. The proportions seem more stretched compared to the outgoing model, especially in the wheelbase, hinting at improved cabin space without sacrificing its athletic character.

Spy photos also reveal stylish three-spoke alloy wheels, a blacked-out roof, and a C-pillar treatment that emphasizes its low-slung, sporty posture. Overall, the new Stelvio carries a more mature, high-performance stance that positions it closer to the premium end of the midsize SUV market.

New Platform, Same Performance Soul

The 2026 Stelvio will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which already underpins models like the new Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S. This platform is designed to accommodate both hybrid and fully electric powertrains, aligning with Alfa Romeo’s push towards electrification without abandoning its sporty heritage.

Importantly, Alfa engineers are focused on retaining the dynamic, engaging drive the brand is celebrated for, despite the shift to a new platform and new propulsion systems.

Electrified Future: Power and Technology Upgrades

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that the Stelvio will be available with hybrid and full-electric options. High-performance variants, particularly the rumored Stelvio Quadrifoglio EV, could generate up to a staggering 986 horsepower (736 kW/1,000 PS). Speculation also suggests that gas-powered variants could borrow the twin-turbo inline-six engine from the next-generation Dodge Charger.

Inside, the Stelvio is expected to feature the latest STLA Brain electronic architecture, offering larger infotainment displays, over-the-air software updates, and next-generation driver assistance systems.

Arrival and What’s Next

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is set for its official debut later this year, with a market launch expected in 2026 (and possibly 2027 for the U.S.). It will be followed by a completely reimagined Alfa Romeo Giulia — this time reborn as a sleek crossover fastback sharing the Stelvio’s underpinnings.

With its futuristic styling, cutting-edge technology, and a blend of electric and performance powertrains, the new Stelvio looks set to reignite passion among Alfa Romeo fans and push the brand deeper into the premium SUV segment.