Baldur’s Gate 3 players find themselves entangled in a web of adventures centered around the enigmatic Elder Brain. If you’re looking to unveil the secrets behind this formidable foe and take it head-on, you’ve landed in the right realm. This guide will navigate you through the intricacies of locating and confronting the Elder Brain, ensuring a victorious outcome for your protagonists.

The lair of the Elder Brain hides at the heart of the underground, not far from the Temple of Bhaal. Kickstart your quest by initiating your search from the Temple of Bhaal Waypoint. Ascend the stairs, traversing past the remnants of a massacre where Dribbles the Clown’s head met its fate, leading you northward.

Navigate through a camp nestled among pillars, descend winding stairs, and arrive at a camp overrun with nether-rats. Amidst the chaos, an essential book on the Emperor awaits your discovery on a table. It’s advisable to peruse its contents, offering crucial insights crucial for impending decisions on alliances.

At the dockside, a skiff beckons your attention. Interact with it to embark on a journey that will bring you face-to-face with the Elder Brain. However, exercise caution and ensure you’ve collected both Orin’s and Gortash’s Netherstones. Complete any pending quests in Baldur’s Gate, as once you board the boat, there’s no turning back.

Upon disembarking from the skiff, follow the path, guided by an intellect devourer. This peculiar creature acts as a beacon, leading you closer to the Elder Brain and triggering an impending enemy trap. Cross a tree bridge, entering an area with caustic brine pools, where intellect devourers and larger intellect gluttons lie in wait. These gluttons, resembling green brains, unleash explosive caustic acid, posing a significant threat.

Mitigate the risk by employing crowd-control spells such as Thunderwave or Fireball to handle the swarm of brains. Opt for ranged attacks to eliminate gluttons from a safe distance, minimizing the impact of their explosive tendencies.

Leap across a broken bridge to the north, pausing at a wooden door before a green lake. Inside, a chest harbors potions that can prove instrumental. Exiting the room, the green lake marks your journey’s climax. Approach it to initiate the much-anticipated encounter with the Elder Brain.

Each step forward may bring moments of staggering until you engage in a pivotal dialogue that determines the course of your endgame.

The Way to the Brain

Setting out from the Temple of Bhaal waypoint, head north to the Morphic Pool Dock, where a boat awaits. This marks a non-return point, underscoring the importance of completing quests and securing desired allies before venturing forth. Upon reaching the destination, a linear location unfolds, demanding the defeat of numerous Intellect Devourers.

Progressing further, the protagonists finally confront the Elder Brain. Following an unsuccessful attempt to subdue it, the Emperor transports the party to the Astral Prism. Here, players face a critical choice: side with the Emperor or liberate Orpheus. Opting for the latter introduces the task of selecting an ally to transform into an Illithid, culminating in a journey to the portal in the High Hall.

With allies gathered, the party embarks on a confrontation with the Elder Brain. Along the way, encounters with diverse enemies aligned with the Absolute present challenges. Go up the stairs until reaching the Brain Stem, triggering cutscenes and initiating the ultimate showdown with the Elder Brain.

In this climactic battle, the fate of your protagonists hangs in the balance, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the saga in Baldur’s Gate 3. As you navigate this labyrinthine narrative, strategic choices and adept combat skills will be your allies in overcoming the formidable Elder Brain and securing victory for your adventurers.