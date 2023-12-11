These deadly projectiles play a crucial role in the arsenal of Basim, the master thief of Anbar. In the immersive realm of Mirage, mastering the art of using throwing knives efficiently can turn the tide in your favor. This guide aims to equip players with the knowledge and strategies to ensure an unlimited supply of throwing knives, empowering them to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Thrown into the fray early in the game, throwing knives exhibit surprising potency, boasting an impressive range of 18 meters even without upgrades. Aimed at unprotected heads, these knives become a lethal force, eliminating enemies with ruthless efficiency. However, the initial drawback lies in their limited supply, with Basim only able to carry four knives at the outset. Players must navigate the game’s challenges judiciously to avoid running out of this invaluable resource.

Smart Retrieval Strategies

In the early stages of the game, the depletion of throwing knives is inevitable. Looting the bodies of fallen foes or scouring the environment for lootable boxes provides a temporary solution. Yet, for those anticipating a mission, a visit to nearby merchants proves a prudent move. While saving money is a wiser long-term strategy, purchasing knives in a pinch ensures players are adequately armed for upcoming endeavors.

Auto Collect and Knife Recovery Perks

As Basim progresses through missions, accruing skill points becomes a pivotal aspect of character development. To secure an unending supply of throwing knives, players should prioritize the Trickster skill tree. By investing six skill points, the “Knife Recovery” skill becomes available, allowing Basim to reclaim used knives from fallen adversaries. This skill facilitates an almost limitless use of throwing knives, provided the player can reach the defeated opponent and accurately hit their mark.

However, it’s essential to note that certain conditions limit knife recovery. Missed throws and deflections by armored opponents render knives irretrievable. To complement the Knife Recovery Perk, players can leverage the already-unlocked Auto-Collect perk, ensuring a steady resupply of throwing knives by looting defeated enemies.

Upgrades and Play-Style Tactics

For those still having trouble with maintaining a full stack of throwing knives, upgrading the knife capacity to six becomes a viable option. However, this comes at the cost of sacrificing enhancements to range or damage for the Tier 1 tool upgrade. The required components for this enhancement are 20 Components, 35 Steel, and 15 Leather.

Adopting a stealth playstyle proves effective in maximizing the use of throwing knives. Strategically taking out adversaries from a vantage point and collecting the knives when the coast is clear allows Basim to navigate undetected. Height advantage plays a crucial role in this approach, enabling players to dominate enemies from a safe distance.

Conversely, combat scenarios demand a different approach. Practice becomes key to using throwing knives effectively amidst multiple opponents. Locking onto the closest enemy, staying mobile, and creating windows of opportunity for knife usage are essential tactics. Aiming for the middle torso with L2 on PlayStation consoles and swiftly adjusting to head level ensures critical damage.

While throwing knives can dispatch most enemies with precision, heavily armored foes pose a challenge. Captain or Shakiriyya enemies can deflect or mitigate throwing knife effects. In such cases, diversifying tactics by using alternative tools or targeting specific vulnerabilities becomes imperative. Breaking the horns of horn-bearers or neutralizing flamethrower enemies’ oil reserves offers strategic options, although knife recovery isn’t guaranteed.

By combining smart retrieval strategies, skill tree prioritization, and strategic upgrades, players can ensure an almost boundless supply of throwing knives. Whether executing stealthy takedowns or engaging in combat, understanding the nuances of knife usage is the key to success in Mirage’s intricate world. With these insights, players can confidently navigate the shadows, equipped with an arsenal of throwing knives that seemingly knows no bounds.