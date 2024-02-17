Defeating Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload presents a significant challenge for players seeking an extra thrill in the game. This secret boss demands meticulous preparation and strategic know-how to actually win. Whether you opt to confront her after completing the game or challenge her during New Game Plus, the encounter promises an exhilarating battle that will put your skills to the test.

Before you can face Elizabeth, you must first unlock the secret boss battle. There are two primary methods to achieve this, either by completing the game once or by confronting the formidable Reaper during your initial playthrough. Opting for the Reaper route entails reaching the pinnacle of Tartarus and accepting a daring request from Elizabeth herself.

For those opting to confront the Reaper, ascending to the summit of Tartarus and accepting Elizabeth’s request is imperative. This task involves engaging the Reaper, a formidable Shadow entity lurking within Tartarus. Upon spending more than five minutes on a Tartarus floor, Fuuka will issue a warning regarding the impending threat. Players must then locate and engage the Reaper in battle, emerging triumphant before reporting back to Elizabeth to conclude the quest. This accomplishment unlocks request 55 and grants access to the Monad dungeon, situated on the 255th floor of Tartarus, where Elizabeth awaits her challengers.

Alternatively, players who forego battling the Reaper during their initial playthrough can still confront Elizabeth on New Game Plus. Reaching the pinnacle of Tartarus once more, conversing with Elizabeth, accepting request 55, and delving into the depths of the Monad dungeon lead to a climactic encounter with Elizabeth at its culmination.

Preparing for the Battle Against Elizabeth

The showdown with Elizabeth demands meticulous preparation, as she boasts a formidable arsenal of skills and possesses 20,000 HP. Players must exercise caution, as utilizing skills such as Drain, Repel, or Null will result in immediate defeat. Furthermore, abstaining from employing -karn spells is advisable, as these tactics prove ineffective against Elizabeth’s onslaught. Notably, the confrontation unfolds as a solo battle, amplifying the challenge and emphasizing the need for strategic prowess.

To emerge victorious, players must equip specific gear, harness the power of suitable Personas, and master essential skills. Equipping Excalibur or Lucifer’s Blade as the primary weapon, donning the Armor of Light with Endure as the chosen armor, and accessorizing with the Divine Pillar for reduced damage, albeit at the expense of evasion, constitute critical components of the preparatory phase. The selected Persona, ideally Orpheus Telos, obtained through the completion of all Social Links, or any Persona featuring Enduring Soul, assumes paramount importance. Acquiring the Armageddon skill through the fusion of Satan and Helel further augments the player’s offensive capabilities.

Managing the Battle with Elizabeth

During the climactic confrontation with Elizabeth, players must adhere to specific rules governing the encounter:

Entering the battle alone is mandatory, as the door remains inaccessible with additional party members.

Utilizing Personas that Null, Absorb, or Reflect any of Elizabeth’s attacks during her turn is strictly prohibited. Resistance, however, is permissible. Moreover, effects such as Mirrors are forbidden.

The utilization of Armageddon is permitted solely for delivering the final blow to Elizabeth.

Players must achieve victory within 50 turns, failing which Elizabeth summons Pixie and enacts swift retribution.

Gear and Personas for Battle

Selecting the optimal gear and assembling a diverse array of Personas are pivotal to achieving victory against Elizabeth:

Lucifer’s Blade, acquired from the Mayoido Antiques store, emerges as the weapon of choice, bolstering all stats and enhancing magical attacks.

The Armor of Light, obtainable from Mayoido Antiques with Messiah’s Heart Item, reduces magic damage sustained during the battle.

Footwear offering 90+ defense, such as Holy Shoes, complement the ensemble, affording additional SP to navigate the protracted encounter.

The Amritite Necklace, procured from the Escapade Club, confers immunity to status ailments, thereby enhancing survivability.

Personas with Enduring Soul and Endure are indispensable assets, ensuring resilience and providing critical lifelines during the arduous battle.

Strategies For the Battle

Executing a well-honed strategy is essential to overcoming Elizabeth’s formidable defenses: