Using animated GIFs to express yourself has grown in popularity in the realm of digital communication. You may improve your texting experience and add a lively and entertaining element to your talks by adding a GIF keyboard to your iPhone. We’ll walk you through the process of adding a GIF keyboard to your iPhone in this post.

Step 1: Update the Software on Your iPhone

Make sure the operating system on your iPhone is current before installing a GIF keyboard. Apple provides software updates on a regular basis that may include changes to compatibility, bug fixes, and improvements. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to see if there are any updates available, then install them.

Step 2: Select an App for a GIF Keyboard

The App Store is home to a number of GIF keyboard apps, each with an own feature set and collection of GIFs. Among the well-liked choices are GIFwrapped, Tenor, and GIPHY. Choose an app from the App Store, download it, then install it.

Step 3: Install the GIF Keyboard

After installing the GIF keyboard app, launch it and configure it by following the on-screen directions. Usually, this entails giving the app permission to access the keyboard settings on your iPhone. To pick the newly installed GIF keyboard, navigate to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard.

Step 4: Give Complete Permission (Optional)

In order to fully utilise your GIF keyboard, you might have to give it “Full Access.” This enables real-time updating of the GIF collection and internet connection for the keyboard. Remember that granting Full Access might cause privacy issues, so make sure you are happy with the app’s policies before granting it. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > [Your GIF Keyboard] > to activate Full Access. Permit Complete Entry.

Step 5: Open Messaging Apps to Access the GIF Keyboard

Open a messaging programme such as WhatsApp or iMessage after adding the GIF keyboard. Look for the little globe or emoticon on the keyboard when it is visible; it is typically adjacent to the space bar. Press it.

Step 6: Go Through and Exchange GIFs

Now that the GIF keyboard is activated, you can look through and find GIFs. For simple navigation, the majority of GIF keyboards come with a search bar, categories, and trending GIFs. When you’ve found the ideal GIF, touch on it to pick it and use it in your message.

In conclusion, incorporating a GIF keyboard into your iPhone is an easy task that can infuse your communications with a dash of originality and humour. You can browse various collections and find the ideal animated images to express yourself in any conversation with the variety of GIF keyboard apps accessible. Explore many GIF keyboards to find the one that best fits your needs and enjoy an iPhone messaging experience that is more vibrant.