Persona 3 Reload is a timeless role-playing game that has captured players’ attention with its captivating plot, distinct social simulation features, and difficult combat. One of the most tough opponents you’ll encounter in the game is Elizabeth, the mysterious girl that works as the attendant in the Velvet Room. Although defeating Elizabeth can seem impossible, you can succeed if you have the correct plan and are ready for the fight. We’ll look at several efficient strategies in this guide to defeat Elizabeth and win Persona 3 Reload.

Recognising Elizabeth’s Advantages and Disadvantages

It’s important to recognise Elizabeth’s advantages and disadvantages prior to engaging in combat. Elizabeth is a flexible foe that has access to a multitude of potent Persona abilities. She can withstand physical strikes, is resistant to the majority of status illnesses, has good evasion and defense. However, she also has weaknesses that savvy players can exploit to gain an advantage.

Opening Persona 3 Reload’s Elizabeth Secret Boss Battle

There’s a reason why it’s not called the secret boss. It can be difficult to unlock the fight with Elizabeth if you are not experienced with it. However, you’re headed in the correct direction if you’ve been complying with all of her requirements. Persona 3 Reload has two requirements to access the fight: either you must beat the game once or you must defeat the Reaper on your first attempt.

Use Persona Fusion

One of Persona 3 Reload’s key features is Persona fusion, which is especially important when dealing with strong foes like Elizabeth. Spend some time fusing strong Personas with defensive and offensive skills. Try out various combos to build a Persona with abilities that can take advantage of Elizabeth’s vulnerabilities. Additionally, confirm that the Persona you have selected has a high level of immunity or resistance to the components Elizabeth utilises.

Taking on the Reaper

After reaching the summit of Tartarus, you can talk to Elizabeth to agree to a fresh request that puts you in the Reaper’s crosshairs. If you linger on any one floor for an extended period of time, there’s a greater likelihood that the Reaper itself will show up in Tartarus. Fuuka will alert you to the presence of a deadly Shadow whenever you spend more than five minutes on any floor in Tartarus. Slash at the Reaper with your sword to initiate combat as soon as it emerges. You can finish the quest by reporting back to Elizabeth after you’ve vanquished the Reaper. Request 55 and a brand-new Monad dungeon on the 255th floor of Tartarus. At the end of the Monad dungeon, you’ll face off against Elizabeth.

Utilise Elizabeth’s Elemental Vulnerabilities

You can deal a lot of damage by focusing on her elemental vulnerabilities. Personas with strong fire and ice skills should be included in your roster, as fire and ice spells work especially well against her. Try out various combos to see which elemental assaults are the strongest and use them against the opponent.

Elizabeth possesses 20,000 HP. As the battle continues, be sure to compute the amount of damage you’re doing onto her. This is essential.

She will instantly kill you if you try to Drain, Repel, or Null any of her attacks.

Any -karn spells you try to use will instantly end your life.

It’s just you and her.

Select the Correct Items

Select items that will strengthen your group’s elemental defences and shield you from Elizabeth’s potent strikes. Your chances of avoiding her attacks and surviving longer in combat will rise if you concentrate on goods that improve your agility and evasion.

You must also fulfil a few more conditions including Personas, equipment, and abilities. These are necessary to win the battle and cannot be negotiated:

Weapon : Lucifer’s Blade or Excalibur

: Lucifer’s Blade or Excalibur Armour : Light Armour, paired with Endurance

: Light Armour, paired with Endurance Divine Pillar is an accessory that reduces all damage but makes it impossible for you to dodge blows.

is an accessory that reduces all damage but makes it impossible for you to dodge blows. Personas : Orpheus Telos necessitates that you maximise every Social Link. Anything that has a resilient spirit.

: Orpheus Telos necessitates that you maximise every Social Link. Anything that has a resilient spirit. Skills : By combining Satan and Helel, you can obtain the Theurgy skill Armageddon.

Level Up Strategically

Although level grinding has its advantages, it’s important to concentrate on levelling up strategically. Make levelling up Personas that focus on Elizabeth’s areas of weakness a top priority. This guarantees that your characters are more powerful and well-suited to manage her wide range of skills.

The conflict with Elizabeth has several significant turning points that need to be considered. She has 20,000 HP at first. If you manage to bring her HP down below 10,000 on your subsequent turn, she will cast Megidolaon on you for 9,999 damage after you’ve brought her HP down below 13,000 the first time. Because of how difficult this can be to pull off, you’ll need Enduring Soul or Endure to go through this section.

Then, to restore herself to full health, she performs Diarahan, so you should recalculate your damage. She will perform Megidolaon once more if you can bring her HP down to 10,000 the second time. To avoid this, you must use Enduring Soul or Endure once more.

After then, utilise Armageddon to put a stop to the conflict.

In summary, defeating Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload necessitates a blend of tactical forethought, readiness, and flexibility. Try out various Persona combinations, take advantage of her flaws, and utilise all the tools at your disposal. With tenacity and a well-thought-out strategy, you can emerge victorious and continue your journey through the captivating world of Persona 3 Reload. Good luck!