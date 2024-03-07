As the former president looks for a significant financial boost for his campaign, Trump met over the weekend in Florida with one of the richest men on the planet, Elon Musk, and a small number of other persons, a source confirmed to Reuters. One day after visiting Republican nominee Donald Trump in Florida, billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O), opened a new tab and announced on Wednesday that he will not be contributing money to any candidate in this year’s election.

As the former president looks for a significant financial boost for his campaign, Trump met over the weekend in Florida with one of the richest men on the planet, Elon Musk, and a small number of other persons, a source confirmed to Reuters. Musk stated in a tweet on his social media account X:

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.”

Musk urged voters to vote for Republicans

In an attempt to offset Biden’s Democratic Party, Musk urged voters in the United States to elect a Republican Congress in the midterm elections in 2022. Although non-citizens of the United States are ineligible to vote in federal elections, he claimed on X that Biden is urging immigrants to enter the country to cast Democratic ballots.

Notably, Musk allegedly met former US President Donald Trump in Florida two days before publishing his article. Three persons informed on the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity told the New York Times that the billionaire and a few rich Republican contributors met with Donald Trump on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, to address a private subject. Musk’s comments on social media have not received a response from Trump’s staff yet.

Nikki Haley takes back her nomination

Musk said on X that despite the fact that non-citizens of the United States are ineligible to vote in federal elections, Biden is urging immigrants to immigrate to the country in order to cast Democratic ballots. In a rematch with Biden in November, Trump will undoubtedly be the Republican Party’s nominee after Nikki Haley withdrew her long-shot challenge to him earlier on Wednesday.

The story claims that Haley was the only candidate challenging outgoing President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Although he easily won 14 of the 15 GOP races on Super Tuesday, her triumph in Vermont prevented a potential clean sweep. Haley only secured 43 Republican delegates during Super Tuesday’s Republican primary, while Trump secured 764.

Musk donated to both Republicans and Democrats in the past

Similar to many other corporate giants, Musk has previously donated to both Republicans and Democrats. Unlike many other American billionaires, he has not made a significant financial commitment to a presidential campaign. The New York Times reports that he has contributed around the same amount to both Democrats and Republicans over the years.

While everything was going on, President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump came out of Super Tuesday with big delegate hauls from Texas, California, and other states. everything put them closer to their parties’ nominations and set up a rematch for the White House in November.