Embark on an epic adventure as we unravel the secrets of Castle Claymount in this captivating escape game. Your protagonist finds themselves trapped in the clutches of this mysterious castle, taken over by an evil wizard. With our step-by-step walkthrough, you’ll navigate through intriguing puzzles, interact with peculiar characters, and unveil hidden clues, leading you to freedom. Let this guide be your compass in this enchanting point-and-click adventure.

Trapped within the confines of Castle Claymount, your protagonist’s escape hinges on strategic planning and resourcefulness in this point-and-click odyssey. Utilize arrows to scan your surroundings, clicking on objects for a closer inspection. Accumulate items in your inventory, building a cache of resources crucial for your journey to freedom.

The Gameplay Experience

Immerse yourself in the enchanting gameplay of Castle Claymount. Guide your hero through locked rooms, each holding secrets waiting to be uncovered. Venture into the castle of a mysterious magician, encountering a captive princess, a fellow magician, and a surprising companion, a giant robot resembling a soda can, all imprisoned behind bars.

Some Helpful Features

Navigation Tips:

Utilize arrows to explore the castle environment.

Click on objects to get a closer look at potential clues. Photographic Memory Feature:

Use the camera to capture scenes.

Review captured scenes in the notes section for enhanced clarity. Interacting with Characters:

Click on characters to learn about their identity and circumstances.

Inquire about their desires to uncover specific items needed for progress. Inventory Management:

Click on the inventory to review and manage the items you’ve collected. The Hint System:

Click the question mark icon for valuable hints when facing challenges.

Photographic Memory Strategy

Enhance your escape plan with a photographic memory. Capture scenes using the camera, storing them in the notes section for added clarity. This invaluable tool becomes your visual aid, ensuring you don’t miss a single detail on your quest to break free.

Engaging with Characters

Interaction with unique characters is pivotal to your escape. Inquire about their identity, delve into their circumstances, and discover what brings them joy. Unveil the specific items each character desires, propelling you closer to freedom as you exchange them for rewards.

When faced with challenges, fear not. Clicking on the question mark icon provides valuable hints, guiding you through the intricacies of the puzzles. Employ keen observation and problem-solving skills to unravel the mysteries, unlocking new sections of the castle and inching closer to your ultimate goal.

Castle Claymount, the brainchild of the creator of TRACE, presents an immersive escape room adventure. Trapped in a castle ruled by an evil wizard, players must collaborate with quirky castle inhabitants, unravel mysteries, and search for clues, keys, and combinations to secure their freedom.

The Game’s Visual Appeal

Castle Claymount boasts visually stunning graphics and animations, ensuring an immersive experience for players. Logic puzzles add an extra layer of intrigue to the challenges, blending seamlessly with the captivating visual style of the game.

Scheduled for an exclusive release on Coolmath Games, Escape from Castle Claymount promises a thrilling journey of escape and discovery. With a delightful mix of characters, logic puzzles, and vibrant visuals, this game guarantees an engaging and enjoyable escape room experience.

Our Walkthrough serves as a guide to navigate through the enchanting puzzles and unique characters, unlocking the secrets of this captivating adventure. Remember, accumulating items in your inventory is key to gaining resources for your escape plan. Utilize the photographic memory feature to capture scenes, interact with characters by asking about identity and desires, and employ the hint system for valuable assistance. With a visually stunning gameplay and a mix of characters, Castle Claymount promises an immersive escape room experience for players of all levels.