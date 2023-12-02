The gripping third chapter of Alan Wake 2, featuring the determined Saga, concludes with a thrilling showdown against the notorious cultists Mulligan and Thornton. As players delve into the Overlap after the Clicker, an intense chase unfolds, culminating in a face-off against the Taken townsfolk in the finale of Return: Chapter 3. In this guide, we will navigate the intricacies of defeating Mulligan and Thornton while providing essential tips and strategies to emerge victorious.

Preparing for the Mulligan and Thornton Fight

Successfully overcoming Mulligan and Thornton in Alan Wake 2 demands a strategic approach, utilizing an array of weapons and tools. Enemies will spawn at varying distances, armed with firearms capable of swiftly depleting Saga’s health. Navigating the fight arena becomes crucial as players search for orbs requiring destruction through flashlight charge attacks.

Prior to the encounter, acquiring the crossbow is advisable. During the exploration of Waterly and the Coffee World amusement park, prioritize the use of the crossbow. Save shotgun shells and pistol ammo for the impending battle against Mulligan and Thornton. Upgrade and quick slot weapons, ensuring the ability to seamlessly switch between long-range and close-range damage or promptly restore health when needed, given the formidable power of Thornton’s rifle and Mulligan’s shotgun.

Tips for Beating Mulligan and Thornton

Upon entering the arena, players will hear the distinctive voices of Mulligan and Thornton emanating from the well. The appearance of a red flare indicates the cultists’ location, aiding players in identifying the source of gunfire. As the cultists emerge from the well, the skirmish begins.

Initiate the encounter by swiftly destroying the first orb suspended above the well using the charged flashlight attack. Typically, Thornton takes refuge in the trees on the ledges, while Mulligan emerges in front of the players. Focus on eliminating Mulligan first, using a crossbow headshot followed by shotgun blasts. Once Mulligan is down, Thornton will spawn and ascend to the trees.

While Thornton rains fire from the trees, prioritize locating and destroying the remaining five dark orbs scattered around the arena. Mulligan and Thornton will continuously respawn until all orbs are eliminated. Thornton, though challenging, is more manageable than Mulligan, who incorporates grabs, throws, and melee attacks alongside close-range shotgun shots.

Dodging Thornton’s rifle shots becomes more accessible by synchronizing dodge presses with the sound of his weapon chambering a round. Anticipate his two shots after loading, dodge, take a step, then dodge again to maneuver through the arena. In case of taking damage, swiftly switch to a healing item during breaks to restore lost health.

Once all orbs are obliterated, the genuine Mulligan and Thornton emerge from the well, launching a simultaneous attack on Saga. Utilize the shotgun to swiftly dispatch Mulligan, employing one crossbow bolt followed by four shotgun shots to the upper body and face. With Mulligan defeated, focus on Thornton, employing the red flare to track his position on the ledge and the dodge pattern from the initial part of the fight to line up crossbow headshots. Two well-placed shots will incapacitate Thornton, concluding the battle and triggering the next cutscene, marking the completion of chapter 3.

