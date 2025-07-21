Do you want to beat Gigantamax Lapras in Pokémon Go? Follow the guide to know how you can challenge it strongly and even make it sit in your Pokedex. We shall also discuss extensively the characteristics of it and the types of attacks that work the best against it. So, let us begin.

About Gigantamax Lapras

Gigantamax Lapras is a beautiful, enormous Water/Ice-type Pokémon that has a strong presence in Max Battles. If you are looking for a unique and strong Pokémon, it can be quite a catch. It’s known for its incredible bulk, especially its HP, making it a fantastic tank. And it works both as a strong defense as well as an aggressive offence. While its G-Max Resonance move can shield your team, its four weaknesses of Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock types are really important. If you want to beat it, you will need to devise a strong plan that includes teamwork and strategic use of Max Moves, which are the key to taking it down.

Is Gigantamax Lapras a good catch?

Well, if being strong and beautiful is what you need, then absolutely! Gigantamax Lapras is generally considered a good catch, especially for its defensive utility. It has incredible HP and solid defenses, making it a strong “tank” to take hits and even protect your team in various battle formats. But there’s one thing that makes it stand out. That’s its signature G-Max Resonance move, which also provides a helpful shield for your allies. While some people debate about its attack being strong or not, it definitely makes up for it with other features. You can particularly see it outshine others in Max Battles or certain competitive scenarios.

Ways to beat Gigantamax Lapras?

Do you want to beat Gigantamax Lapras. Follow the ways given to know what you can do and how!

Exploit Weaknesses- Focus on Electric, Grass, Fighting, and Rock-type attacks, which it is weak against, just as we had discussed above. These are effective and will chip away at its massive HP faster.

Strong Attackers – Bring powerful Pokémon in your team like Gigantamax Rillaboom, Gigantamax Machamp, or Gigantamax Toxtricity to deal significant damage with their G-Max moves.

A Foolproof Strategy – Have a bulky Pokémon, ideally one that resists Water/Ice and absorbs hits while your attackers can rest and charge up.

Fast Attacks First – This is a crucial step to give a good headstart. Use swift attacks to build your Max Meter rapidly, then unleash powerful Max Moves when Lapras is Gigantamaxed.

Team Coordination- In raid battles, you need to communicate with teammates to ensure diverse type coverage and synchronized attacks for maximum efficiency.

Follow the given steps to beat Gigantamax Pokémon and you’ll end up with a brilliant catch. Your Pokedex will have a strong Pokémon, and you will also get a good experience in battling. All the best!