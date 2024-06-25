One of the hardest encounters in Elden Ring is still the Godskin Duo, where players must strike a balance between offence, defence, and tactical placement. Here are the most recent tactics, as of the 2024 update, to aid you in defeating this challenging boss battle.

Gear and Build

Preparation:

Weapons: Pick a weapon with a rapid rate of attack and a high damage output. Bleeding effect weapons can be especially potent.

Armour: Give your armour good mobility and a strong physical defence. It is easier to dodge the lighter you are.

Talismans: Take into consideration donning talismans that improve defence, speed up stamina restoration, or increase damage output.

Consumables:

Healing Items: Stock up on Flasks of Crimson Tears.

Buffs: Bring along consumables like Exalted Flesh to boost attack power, and use items that increase defense.

Calls and Collective

Spirit Ash:

Replicate Tear: Because it can efficiently divide the focus of bosses and replicate your build, the Mimic Tear is still one of the greatest Spirit Ashes to employ if you have it.

Collaborative : Your odds of success can be significantly increased by summoning other players. Work along with your buddies to efficiently handle the bosses.

Recognising the Bosses

The two members of the Godskin Duo, Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble, each have unique attack styles and skill sets.

Apostle Godskin:

Assaults: Combines close-quarters melee combos with long-range black flame assaults.

Weakness: Easily stunned by strong blows and susceptible to bleeding damage.

Godskin Noble:

Attacks: Uses fire-based attacks in addition to thrusts and slams with its enormous weapon.

Weakness: Hits harder but moves more slowly and is simpler to evade than the Apostle.

Battle Strategy:

Phase 1:

Concentrate Fire: Target a single boss with all of your attacks at once. The Godskin Apostle’s violent behaviour and poorer health make it an excellent target to start with.

Placement: Maintain the bosses apart. Create distance and obstruct line of sight by using the arena’s pillars.

Dodge and Weave: Continue to move. Acquire the skill to avoid their strikes, especially the thrusts from Noble and the black flame projectiles.

Phase 2:

Remain Aggressive: Apply constant pressure once one boss has been subdued. This will temporarily stun the enemy boss, allowing you to deal a lot of damage.

Mechanisms of Revival: Note that the defeated boss may come back to life in a little amount of time. When that occurs, return your attention to the boss who has just come back to life.

Phase 3:

Replicate the Procedure: Keep your attention on one supervisor at a time. Although things can get frantic during the fight, staying calm and following your plan are essential.

Control Resources: Pay attention to your health and endurance. Make prudent use of your healing supplies and seize any chances for safe healing.

Extra Advice

Counter-guard parries and parries:

Take advantage of your ability to parry to deflect the Godskin Apostle’s melee strikes.

Guard counters can be useful in delaying the slower strikes of the Godskin Noble.

Awareness of the Environment

Make the most out of the arena. You can get breathing room and deflect some of the Godskin Duo’s ranged attacks by using the pillars.

Adjust and Triumph

It may take multiple tries to figure out the bosses’ routines and hone your tactics during the fight. Remain patient and modify your strategy if necessary.

In summary

In Elden Ring’s 2024 upgrade, defeating the Godskin Duo necessitates a combination of planning, cunning, and exact execution. You can win if you prepare yourself properly, use Spirit Ashes or cooperative friends, and become proficient with the bosses’ assault techniques. Remember these pointers, and I hope your trip across the Lands Between goes well!