One of the new, difficult bosses added to Elden Ring in the 2024 update is The Messmer. You will get in-depth tactics and advice in this post to help you overcome this strong opponent. Regardless of your level of experience, these tactics will enable you to defeat the Messmer and declare victory. One of the hardest boss battles in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is Messmer the Impaler. Using all of your resources, including elemental imbuements and Spirit Ashes, will be necessary. Messmer attacks with lightning speed and brutality.

Comprehending the Messmer

The Messmer is renowned for its attacks that rely on illusions and its erratic movement style. It can replicate itself many times, making it challenging to locate and target the original. The Messmer also possesses a variety of strong melee and ranged attacks that, if you use them carelessly, can quickly drain your health.

In the Dark Chamber, which is located above the Specimen Storeroom’s highest point in Shadow Keep, Messmer is waiting for you. You cannot bypass this DLC boss because he is a must. If you need more time to get ready, you can still leave Shadow Keep through the western gate or the Watering Hole to explore farther and collect new weapons and upgrade materials.

Important Attributes

Illusion Clones : Up to five clones can be created at once by the Messmer; these clones can deal damage but are weaker than the original.

: Up to five clones can be created at once by the Messmer; these clones can deal damage but are weaker than the original. Teleportation : The Messmer is difficult to locate because it teleports about the battlefield often.

: The Messmer is difficult to locate because it teleports about the battlefield often. Mixed Attacks : You must be ready for both physical and magical attacks because it combines both.

Preparation

Equipment and Gear

Weapons: Pick a weapon with a long range and a quick attack speed. For swiftly dispatching clones, weapons with a high critical hit rate are especially advantageous.

Armour: To lessen the damage caused by the Messmer’s magical strikes, equip armour with a high magic resistance.

Bring lots of health potions and buffs that will boost your stamina regeneration and magic resistance as consumables.

Proficiencies and Spells

Skills: Pay attention to techniques that improve your ability to parry and dodge. Critical damage-boosting skills are also beneficial.

Spells: Equip spells with the ability to target numerous adversaries or a large region. Spells that reveal the true Messmer or break through illusions are especially potent.

Phase 1: The Delusional Attack

The Messmer will regularly make copies of himself and teleport them about the arena during this phase. Keeping an eye on the genuine Messmer while managing the clones is crucial in this situation.

Recognise the Genuine Messmer : Usually, the genuine Messmer differs slightly from the clones in terms of glow or aura. Observe this detail with great attention.

: Usually, the genuine Messmer differs slightly from the clones in terms of glow or aura. Observe this detail with great attention. Handle Clone Issues Fast : Employ area-of-effect (AoE) assaults to simultaneously harm several clones. It is possible to use spells like Firestorm or abilities like Whirlwind Slash to great effect.

: Employ area-of-effect (AoE) assaults to simultaneously harm several clones. It is possible to use spells like Firestorm or abilities like Whirlwind Slash to great effect. Remain in Motion : To avoid being encircled by clones, keep moving. To avoid assaults, dodge, roll, and move quickly.

Phase 2: Madness of Teleportation

The Messmer will go into the second phase after you’ve inflicted enough damage, at which point its teleportation and attack patterns will become more aggressive.

Anticipate Teleports : The Messmer has a tendency to teleport in a predictable way. Recognise its movements ahead of time and adjust your posture accordingly.

: The Messmer has a tendency to teleport in a predictable way. Recognise its movements ahead of time and adjust your posture accordingly. Counterattacks : The Messmer is susceptible for a short while after each teleport. Before it teleports back, take advantage of this chance to land a few hits.

: The Messmer is susceptible for a short while after each teleport. Before it teleports back, take advantage of this chance to land a few hits. Sustain Stamina : Pay attention to how you manage your stamina. Avoid wearing yourself out by hitting nonstop; preserve your energy for avoiding and counterattacking.

Phase 3: The Last Deceit

The Messmer will unleash its most potent strikes and produce even more clones during the last stage.

Put Defence First : Give defence and evasion more importance than offensive. During this phase, the Messmer can deal a lot of damage with his attacks.

: Give defence and evasion more importance than offensive. During this phase, the Messmer can deal a lot of damage with his attacks. Apply Buffs and Potions : Apply any leftover potions and buffs at this time. Boost your resistance, defence, and regeneration of health.

: Apply any leftover potions and buffs at this time. Boost your resistance, defence, and regeneration of health. Finish Strong : Make quick work of the actual Messmer by using your strongest spells and assaults.

Last Words of Advice

The Key Is Patience : It’s sometimes annoying how erratic the Messmer is. Wait for the right opportunities to strike, being composed and patient.

: It’s sometimes annoying how erratic the Messmer is. Wait for the right opportunities to strike, being composed and patient. Take Lessons from Failures : Every setback presents an opportunity to grow. Keep an eye out for the Messmer’s patterns and modify your plan as necessary.

: Every setback presents an opportunity to grow. Keep an eye out for the Messmer’s patterns and modify your plan as necessary. Summon Help : If you’re having trouble, think about calling in reinforcements from other players or NPC pals to help you fight.

You’ll be ready to take on the Messmer and proceed through Elden Ring if you adhere to these tactics and advice.