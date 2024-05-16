One of Elden Ring’s most formidable monsters, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, tests players with her dexterity, potency, and healing skills. Her two stages and constant attacks call for patience and strategy in addition to skill. Here’s a detailed instruction on taking down this formidable opponent.

KEYPOINTS:

Weapons that use fire or blood damage Malenia.

Armour against Scarlet Rot, Slashing, and Piercing.

Keep her from regaining health.

If you’re daring, try parrying Malenia’s attacks instead of blocking them.

Call forth hostile NPCs and allies.

In Phase 1, back her up against the wall.

Comprehending Malenia’s Moveset

Phase 1: Miquella’s Blade

Malenia uses a combination of quick cuts, thrusts, and airborne strikes in her initial phase while brandishing a katana. Key actions to be aware of are: Waterfowl Dancing: A series of quick cuts. She takes a big jump into the air and lands many spinning strikes. To avert more blows, roll to the sides and then away from the first flurry. Floral Combo: A slicing combo that culminates in a strong thrust. You can help avoid the surge by swerving sideways. Leaping Thrust: She rushes forward, severing her sword. At the last second, swerve to the side.

Malenia recovers slightly after every hit that is successful, even if it hits your shield. Stay away from being struck to stop her from regaining health.

Phase Two: Rotten Goddess

Malenia changes when her health reaches 50%, acquiring wings and new rot-based attacks:

Aeonia Scarlet: A severe AOE assault that propagates decay. There is a loud explosion as she rises and falls. Stay far away from the explosion. Rot Blossom: She spreads rot spores and develops wings. Remain at a distance to prevent accumulation. Enhanced Combos: She obtains more rot-related moves and her earlier attacks become more forceful.

Tools and Structures for Preparation

Armour: Put on armour that is very rot- and physically-resistant. The Bull-Goat Set provides excellent protection and poise. Weapon: Select a weapon that you feel at ease using. Because the bleed effect deals large amounts of her health, weapons with bleed damage, such the Rivers of Blood katana, are effective. Shields: Dodging is recommended to block her healing, however a high stability shield like the Greatshield can assist block parts of her assaults. Talismans: Any talisman that increases health or damage will be helpful, such the Immunising Horn Charm (rot resistance), the Green Turtle Talisman (stamina recovery), and others.

Things

Preserving Boluses: This helps prevent the accumulation of rot, which is essential for the second stage. Flasks: Because the fight is long, devote extra flasks to healing (Crimson Tears). If you are depending on Spirit Ash summons, use Ashen Tears. Buffs: To increase your attack power and defences, use consumables like Flame, Golden Vow, and Grant Me Strength.

Methodology Summons

Summoning Spirit Ash can greatly help in the fight. Due to their durability and damage output, the Black Knife Tiche and Mimic Tear are great options. They could divert Malenia, providing you with opportunities to strike.

Battle Advice

Patience : Take your time attacking. Especially after her huge moves like the Waterfowl Dance or Scarlet Aeonia, wait for clear openings. Dodging : Acquire knowledge of her assault patterns and timings. Sometimes it’s better to roll into her assaults rather than away from them, particularly with her thrusts. Handling Healing : To stop her from healing, do not be hit. When utilising a shield, give evading priority over blocking. Phase Transition : When she recovers to half health, be ready. As she changes, keep your distance to avoid being caught in her initial rot onslaught. Status Effects : She may experience health loss if she gets frostbite or bleeding. You can reverse the effects of these statuses with weapons or spells.

In summary

Understanding Malenia’s attack patterns, controlling your resources, and sticking to a plan of attack are all necessary for defeating her. One of Elden Ring’s toughest difficulties is one that you can conquer with planning, perseverance, and accurate execution. I wish Tarnished luck!