In Destiny 2, Warden’s Law is a special Legendary Hand Cannon distinguished by its unusual two-shot burst fire mode. It was first included in the Forsaken expansion, but since then, it has been altered and reintroduced multiple times. Here’s how to obtain and utilise Warden’s Law as of the 2024 release.

KEYPOINT: In Destiny 2, Guardians can obtain the Warden’s Law by listening to the Vanguard Nightfall playlist. Additionally, this indicates that the Hand Cannon’s Adept version drops at the Grand Master difficulty.

Where Is Warden’s Law Available?

Dusk: The Quest

The most popular way to get Warden’s Law is to use Nightfall: The Ordeal. Warden’s Law is one of the weapons that can be added to the loot pool every week. Take the following actions to improve your odds of receiving this hand cannon:

Examine the Weekly Schedule: Check out the official Destiny 2 announcements, social media accounts, and community websites to check if Warden’s Law is included in the current Nightfall weapon rotation. Choose the Correct Level of Difficulty: Weapons that are special to Nightfall drop more frequently on harder difficulties (Legend, Master, and Grandmaster). If your Power level permits it, try to aim for at least the Legend difficulty. All Nightfall Attacks: Continue playing after Nightfall: The Ordeal begins. Even though it might not drop every time, perseverance will eventually pay off.

Xur’s Stock

Every weekend, Xur, the enigmatic seller, makes an appearance and occasionally offers Warden’s Law. Visit Xur between Friday and Tuesday to keep a check on his goods. His inventory is frequently posted as soon as he appears on websites and community trackers.

Benefits and Divine Rolls

God Roll for PvE

Perks that increase your damage output and sustainability are what you’ll desire for PvE activities. In PvE, the perfect benefits for Warden’s Law are:

For improved handling and stability, use a fluted barrel or a corkscrew rifling barrel. Magazine: To enhance reload speed and expand magazine size, use the Tactical Mag or Appended Mag. First Trait: Outlaw, who can reload much faster after precise kills. Second Trait: After a kill, rampage for more damage.

God Roll in PvP

Stability and fast target acquisition are critical in PvP. An effective PvP roll for Warden’s Law could consist of:

For improved stability and range, use a smallbore or hammer-forged rifling barrel. Magazine: To optimise range, use matched rounds. Killing Wind is the first trait, which improves handling and movement after a kill. Rangefinder for a longer effective range when aiming down sights is the second trait.

Improving the Warden’s Law

Masterworking Masterworking Warden’s Law grants it the capacity to produce Orbs of Power upon several kills and marginally improves all of its stats. To become an expert in Warden’s Law:

Ascendant Shards : Compile the Ascendant Shards needed for the last Masterworking stage. High-level activities like as Nightfalls, Raids, and Trials of Osiris can yield these. Upgrade Modules : Upgrading a weapon’s level gradually until it is fully masterworked is possible with Upgrade Modules.

Moderators

Add modifications to improve its performance even more:

Major Spec : PvE: Increases damage versus strong opponents. Icarus Grip : Improves precision in the air; helpful in player-versus-player situations.

In summary

It will take perseverance to gain Warden’s Law in 2024 because it can only be acquired through Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes or sporadically from Xur. Once you acquire it, you can turn it into a very powerful weapon in your armoury by maximising its benefits for PvE or PvP. Warden’s Law will become even more potent and dependable with more masterwork and modification, giving it an excellent option for Guardians looking for a dependable Hand Cannon. Guardians, happy hunting!