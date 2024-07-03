One of the first significant bosses in Elden Ring is Margit, the Fell Omen, who may be rather difficult for novice players to defeat. Margit the Fell Omen is a tough opponent who stands in the way of you accessing the Stormveil Castle legacy dungeon. This is Elden Ring’s first significant boss encounter. This implies that in order to advance the plot, you will have to eliminate him, and you can be sure that he won’t make it easy for you. Margit the Fell Omen is a difficult encounter, particularly for inexperienced players and those whose main stats haven’t been levelled up very much. We’ll show you how to defeat this staff-wielding guardian of Stormveil Castle in this guide so you may move on and enter the actual dungeon. In the 2024 game, this guide will give you the most recent tactics and pointers to help you defeat this formidable opponent.

KEYPOINT: Margit’s posture can be easily broken by weapons that deal fast cuts or powerful assaults; scimitars, twinblades, and greatswords are good choices. This leaves him vulnerable to a critical hit. Plus, the Reduva Dagger is quite effective against Margit. In case you possess the necessary stats to effectively use it, mostly depend on its Blood Blade Skill.

Getting Ready for Battle

Level Up and Upgrade Your Equipment:

Make sure your character is level 25 or higher. For more health and your primary attack stat (either Faith, Dexterity, Intelligence, or Strength), concentrate on boosting your Vigour.

Enhance your weaponry to a minimum of +2 or +3. Use Smithing Stones to increase the amount of damage you deal.

Assemble the Correct Equipment:

If you would rather play it safe, choose a shield that reduces physical damage by 100%.

Equip armor with good physical and magic resistance. Mobility is crucial, so avoid heavy armor that limits your dodging ability.

Have a mix of healing items (Flask of Crimson Tears) and magic/FP recovery items (Flask of Cerulean Tears) if you use spells.

Summon Allies:

Summon Spirit Ashes, such as the Lone Wolf Ashes, to help distract Margit during the fight.

Look for summon signs of NPCs or other players near the boss arena entrance to get additional help.

Knowing Margit’s Moveset

Physical Attacks:

Margit swings his staff in broad circles. You can avoid these by rolling in his direction or using a shield to block.

Margit does a jump slam, throwing his staff to the ground. To escape the collision, roll to the side.

Magical Assaults:

Margit brandishes enchanted daggers that are parried or sidestepped. Watch his left hand to anticipate these.

Margit conjures up a massive hammer and brings it down with a swing. With a lengthier wind-up, this attack allows you more time to avoid.

Combination-Based Attacks:

Margit uses a staff and dagger combo, quickly switching between magical and physical blows.

Keep moving to avoid becoming entangled in his whirlwind.

Things to consider before battling Margit

Almost as soon as you enter The Lands Between, Margit is there to be found thanks to the Fell Omen Elden Ring, but you are not supposed to engage in combat with him straight away. Your main stats, which match to your chosen weapon or magic, should be levelled up. You should also focus on improving your weapon multiple times. Before taking on Margit, your main weapon should ideally be +3 or higher, so be sure to visit the blacksmith and take some loot from the Limgrave Tunnels.

Even if they are not necessary, spirit summons can be a useful weapon to divert Margit’s attention while you prepare to attack. Wolf Pack, the default summon, and jellyfish, which you can get by repeatedly conversing with Roderika at Stormhill Shack, are your strongest options in this battle. Additionally, be sure to call forth Sorcerer Rogier outside of the fog barrier. Although he doesn’t accomplish much, he keeps Margit’s attention. You will be able to save a lot more flask usage for the second phase of the fight if you have someone tank while you deal damage.

Also, don’t forget to take the Flask of Wonderous Physik from the Third Church of Marika, which is located to the north of the Waypoint Ruins. Using this unique flask, you can combine substances to make draughts that increase particular parameters, such as increasing the damage of your strong attacks or giving you more endurance. Just make sure to take a swig before stepping through the fog barrier to begin the fight

Techniques and Advice

Remain intimate and close:

Margit poses less of a threat up close. To entice his slower, more dependable assaults, stay close to him.

Roll in his direction to get in a few fast hits before retreating to evade his staff swings.

Keep an Eye Out for Opportunities:

There’s a small window of time after Margit completes a combo where you can land hits. Hold on and wait for these opportunities.

His jump slam attack requires a long time to recover from. Take use of this to inflict harm.

Employ Summons Cautionously:

At the beginning of the battle, summon your Spirit Ashes to divert Margit’s focus.

Consider calling in support from other players or NPCs if you’re having trouble. greater allies translate into greater attack opportunities.

Control Your Energy:

Always maintain an eye on your stamina bar. Don’t exhaust it completely, as you’ll need some reserve for dodging or blocking.

Use your stamina wisely to balance attacking and evading Margit’s moves.

Utilize Magic and Ranged Attacks:

If you’re a spellcaster, use your spells from a distance while your summons keep Margit occupied.

Ranged attacks like bows or crossbows can also chip away at his health, but be prepared to dodge his magical projectiles.

Getting Used to Phase Two

Margit starts phase two at roughly 60% health, during which he becomes more hostile and acquires new attacks:

Golden Sword and Hammer : Margit will call forth a golden sword and hammer, enhancing the power and range of his blows. Continue avoiding his blows and watch for opportunities to attack. Bold Combinations : His attack sequences are increasingly complex and diversified. Continue to be patient and concentrate more on avoiding than blocking. Leap Attacks : In phase two, Margit will employ more jump assaults. These are less difficult to avoid, but if they do connect, they can cause a lot of damage.

Last Words of Advice

Patience is the key : Margit can be daunting, but you can understand his tendencies and identify opportunities by remaining composed and patient. Take Lessons from Failures : You will learn something new about Margit’s moveset with every try. Make use of this information to enhance your plan. Remain Focused : Don’t become envious of Margit and refrain from attacking her. It is safer to take one or two blows and then back off.

These tactics and advice will provide you the tools you need to take down Margit, the Fell Omen, and carry on with your quest in Elden Ring.