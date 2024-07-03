The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has made a bold move, acquiring 17 brand-new 2024 Ford Mustang GTs for its Community Action Team (CAT). These high-performance muscle cars are not just about making a statement; they serve a crucial purpose in community policing.

The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina, quoted Lott as saying, “We’re not just choosing a car because it’s cool to drive; cool cars attract people to come and build a relationship with us.” These vehicles are stylish. Youngsters and adults approach the automobile and strike up a conversation with the deputy after noticing and liking them.”

Building Relationships Through “Hot Cars”

Sheriff Leon Lott believes that these “hot cars” will help foster connections between deputies and community members. The striking appearance of the Mustangs draws attention, prompting people to approach the officers and engage in conversations. Sheriff Lott emphasizes that it’s not just about having cool vehicles; it’s about building relationships. Kids and adults alike are intrigued by the sleek design, providing an opportunity for meaningful interactions.

The State claims that Lott has chosen muscle vehicles for his cops on previous occasions. During his first tenure as sheriff, Lott established the CAT squad in 1998 with the goal of developing a presence in the community beyond quick reactions to crimes. At first, Lott decided to provide his policemen with Chevrolet Camaros from the fourth generation. According to The State, Lott’s deputies were driving Dodge Magnums when Chevrolet stopped producing the Camaro in 2003. The department then transitioned to driving the Dodge Challenger until returning to the Camaro when it was brought back in 2010.

CAT: More Than Crime Fighters

The CAT unit, established in 1998, focuses on community engagement beyond immediate crime responses. Each of the 15 CAT deputies is assigned to specific neighborhoods within Richland County. They attend community meetings, hand out their phone numbers, and actively participate in neighborhood activities. Their duties extend beyond combating crime; they address community needs, such as reporting faulty street lights.

A History of Muscle Cars

Sheriff Lott has a history of selecting muscle cars for his officers. The CAT unit started with Chevy Camaros, transitioned to Dodge Magnums, and later Dodge Challengers. When Chevrolet discontinued the Camaro, they returned to it once it was remade. Now, with the Camaro discontinued again, the Ford Mustang was the natural choice. These Mustangs feature Richland County Sheriff’s Department markings, factory rims, and Ford emblems.

Cost-Effective Investment

Contrary to assumptions, the cost of these Mustangs was comparable to standard patrol vehicles like the Ford Explorer or Chevy Tahoe. Sheriff Lott’s vision is clear: prevent crime by maintaining an energized community and fostering relationships. As he seeks re-election, his commitment to community-oriented policing remains unwavering.

In Richland County, the roar of Mustang engines isn’t just about horsepower it’s about building trust and safety. The CAT team’s specialized cars symbolize a commitment to community well-being, one conversation at a time.