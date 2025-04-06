Mega Audino, the Normal and Fairy-type Pokémon, has made its debut in Pokémon GO’s Mega Raids. Trainers aiming to defeat this Mega Evolution will need a strategic approach, leveraging its weaknesses and preparing their teams effectively. This guide provides comprehensive insights to help you conquer Mega Audino and make the most of the associated Raid Day event.

Mega Audino combines Normal and Fairy typings, rendering it particularly vulnerable to Poison and Steel-type moves. Specifically, it takes 1.6 times more damage from attacks of these types. Conversely, it exhibits strong resistances against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ghost-type moves, making such attacks less effective.

Top Counter Choices

To maximize your chances of success, consider deploying the following Pokémon, known for their effective moves against Mega Audino:

Shadow Metagross : Equipped with Bullet Punch (Fast Move) and Meteor Mash (Charged Move), this Pokémon stands out as a premier counter.

Metagross : The non-shadow variant remains a formidable choice with the same move set of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash.

Nihilego : Utilizing Poison Jab (Fast Move) and Sludge Bomb (Charged Move), Nihilego exploits Mega Audino’s Poison-type weakness effectively.

Mega Gengar : Despite its Ghost typing, when armed with Sucker Punch (Fast Move) and Sludge Bomb (Charged Move), it becomes a potent adversary.

Shadow Excadrill : With Metal Claw (Fast Move) and Iron Head (Charged Move), this Pokémon offers both speed and power.

Mega Beedrill : Featuring Poison Jab (Fast Move) and Sludge Bomb (Charged Move), it provides a swift offensive against Mega Audino.

If these specific Pokémon aren’t available in your roster, prioritize others that possess strong Poison or Steel-type moves to exploit Mega Audino’s vulnerabilities.

Optimal Battle Strategies

When preparing for the raid, keep the following strategies in mind:

Team Composition : Assemble a team predominantly featuring Poison and Steel-type attackers. Ensure they are adequately powered up, ideally to level 35 or higher, to withstand Mega Audino’s attacks and deal substantial damage.

Weather Considerations : Weather conditions can influence battle dynamics. For instance, cloudy weather boosts Fairy-type moves, potentially enhancing Mega Audino’s attacks. Conversely, snowy weather amplifies Steel-type moves, benefiting your counters.

Group Size : While it’s feasible for two highly prepared trainers to defeat Mega Audino, forming a group of three to five trainers can provide a more comfortable margin for success.

Mega Audino Raid Day Event Details

Mega Audino’s introduction is marked by a special Raid Day event:

Date and Time : Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Event Bonuses : Increased Remote Raid Pass limit to 20 from Friday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, totaling six for the day. Enhanced chances of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids.

New Move Introduction : Starting with this event, Audino can learn the Charged Attack Moonblast, boasting 110 power in Trainer Battles and 130 power in Gyms and Raids.

Post-Battle Rewards and Considerations

Upon successfully defeating Mega Audino, trainers have the opportunity to catch Audino in its base form. The Combat Power (CP) ranges for Audino are:

Without Weather Boost : 901 CP to 961 CP.

With Partly Cloudy Weather Boost : 1127 CP to 1201 CP.

Additionally, completing the raid rewards Mega Energy, essential for Mega Evolving Audino. An initial 200 Mega Energy is required for the first Mega Evolution, with subsequent evolutions necessitating 40 Mega Energy.