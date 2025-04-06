Nintendo fans in the United States will have to wait a little longer to reserve the upcoming Switch 2 console. The Japanese gaming giant has announced it is pausing U.S. pre-orders, originally set to open on April 9, in response to newly imposed tariffs on imports from Japan.

The decision came just days after Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2, a much-anticipated follow-up to its hugely successful predecessor. While excitement for the console remains high, the company is now re-evaluating its rollout plans in light of evolving trade conditions.

Trade Tensions Prompt Last-Minute Change

Nintendo’s surprise announcement followed a significant shift in U.S. trade policy. On the same day the Switch 2 was unveiled, President Donald Trump introduced a sweeping set of tariffs targeting global imports. Japan, where Nintendo is headquartered, was hit with a steep 24% tariff on exports to the U.S.

In a statement, Nintendo said: “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start on April 9 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” Despite the setback, the company confirmed that the June 5 release date for the console remains unchanged—at least for now.

The announcement only affects the U.S. market. Pre-orders in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, are expected to proceed as planned.

Tough Choices for Nintendo

With the U.S. now imposing a 24% tax on imports from Japan, Nintendo is faced with a dilemma. Should it absorb the added costs and sacrifice profit margins, or pass the burden on to American consumers by raising prices?

These tariffs, essentially import taxes, can dramatically impact companies like Nintendo that rely on international supply chains. Analysts suggest that the company is taking a cautious approach, trying to avoid a rushed decision that could damage its brand reputation or alienate loyal customers.

President Trump defended the tariffs as a move to strengthen the American economy and protect jobs. But Japan has not taken the decision lightly. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the tariffs a “national crisis” and pledged that Japan would do everything possible to mitigate the economic fallout.

Prices in Question

When Nintendo introduced the Switch 2, it announced a U.S. retail price of $449.99. Its flagship title, Mario Kart World, was priced at $79.99 for a physical copy. A bundle deal offering the game alongside the console at a reduced rate was also revealed.

But now, it’s unclear whether those prices will hold. Nintendo has not stated if the original pricing accounted for potential tariffs. Given the sharp increase in costs due to the 24% levy, it’s likely the company will need to revisit its pricing strategy.

For gamers, that opens up the possibility of higher prices, which may come as a disappointment. Many were already concerned about the $449.99 price tag, and any additional hike could push the console out of reach for some fans.

Reactions From Fans and Analysts

The announcement has sparked widespread debate among gamers and analysts alike. Social media lit up with speculation about potential delays, supply shortages, and price increases. Some fans have expressed frustration over the uncertainty, especially given the console’s planned June release.

Industry experts say Nintendo’s cautious move is understandable. “They’re trying to avoid being caught off guard by a policy that could drastically change the economics of their launch,” one analyst noted. “A rushed response could backfire.”

Nintendo could explore other options to minimize the impact of tariffs, such as adjusting production locations or seeking exemptions. However, these solutions would take time to implement and may not affect the first wave of shipments.

International Sales Move Forward

While U.S. customers face delays, Nintendo’s plans in other markets remain unaffected. This suggests the company is isolating its tariff-related challenges to the U.S. and moving ahead elsewhere without disruption.

That’s good news for global retailers and fans outside the U.S., but it also highlights the unique challenges the American market now presents. With the U.S. being one of Nintendo’s largest markets, the company will need to act swiftly and strategically to avoid a rocky launch.

Looking Ahead

Nintendo has not offered a new date for when U.S. pre-orders might open. For now, the company is evaluating its next steps. Whether it will revise its pricing, adjust its supply chain, or delay the U.S. release remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: the situation underscores how international politics and economic policy can directly influence the tech and gaming industries. A decision made in the halls of government can ripple outward, reshaping consumer experiences almost overnight.

For eager fans in the U.S., the wait continues. Nintendo has promised more updates soon. Until then, buyers will have to sit tight—and hope the Switch 2’s June launch doesn’t come with a much higher price tag.