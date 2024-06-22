Messmer the Impaler is one of the most formidable bosses in the Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Known for his devastating fire attacks and relentless spear assaults, defeating him requires a combination of strategic planning, keen observation, and quick reflexes. Here’s a detailed guide on how to overcome this challenging foe.

Understanding Messmer’s Attack Patterns

Messmer the Impaler wields a massive spear and commands fire-based spells, making him a dual-threat in both melee and ranged combat. His attacks are characterized by their speed and reach, necessitating precise timing in dodging and counter-attacking.

Fireball Attack: At the start of the battle, Messmer often uses a fireball spell. Dodge this by rolling sideways to avoid the blast radius. Spear Thrusts: His spear attacks are quick and have significant reach. Pay attention to his wind-up animations to predict and dodge these thrusts. Fiery Sweeps: Messmer can sweep his spear horizontally, creating a wide arc of fire. Jump or roll through the arc to avoid damage.

Phase One: Engaging Aggressively

During the initial phase, your objective is to whittle down his health while managing your stamina effectively. Here are some tips for melee and ranged combatants:

Melee Strategy: Stay close to Messmer to exploit the shorter recovery time of his melee attacks. Use heavy attacks to break his poise, but be ready to dodge immediately after landing a hit, as he counters swiftly.

Ranged Strategy: Maintain distance and use spells or arrows to chip away at his health. Utilize Spirit Ashes to distract him and create openings for your attacks.

Transition to Phase Two

Once Messmer’s health reaches about 50%, a cutscene will trigger, marking the transition to the second phase. He performs a ritualistic act that significantly enhances his abilities, introducing new attack patterns and increased aggression.

Phase Two: Surviving the Onslaught

In the second phase, Messmer’s attacks become more erratic and powerful. Here’s how to adapt:

Increased Fire Damage: Messmer’s fire-based attacks are more frequent and deadly. Equip fire-resistant gear and use fire-negating consumables to mitigate damage. Enhanced Agility: His movements are quicker, requiring faster reaction times. Focus on dodging and look for patterns in his new attack sequences. Summon Support: If you haven’t already, summon NPC allies or Spirit Ashes to divert his attention. This can give you crucial moments to heal and prepare counter-attacks.

Key Tips and Tricks

Use Bleed Effects: Bleed damage is highly effective against Messmer. Weapons or spells that inflict bleed can accelerate the fight by causing substantial damage over time.

Utilize the Environment: The battlefield has pillars and structures that can provide temporary cover from his fireball attacks. Use these strategically to catch your breath and heal.

Timing is Everything: Patience is key. Wait for clear openings before committing to attacks. Rushing in recklessly will result in swift punishment from Messmer’s rapid counters.

Preparing for Battle

Level Up Vigor: High health is essential for surviving Messmer’s powerful attacks. Ensure your vigor is sufficiently leveled up. Equip Fire-Resistant Gear: Armor sets with high fire resistance will help you endure his fiery onslaughts. Stock Up on Healing Items: Bring plenty of healing flasks and consumables to keep your health up throughout the prolonged fight.

Defeating Messmer the Impaler is a true test of skill in Elden Ring. By understanding his attack patterns, utilizing effective strategies, and preparing adequately, you can emerge victorious. Remember, patience and precision are your greatest allies in this challenging battle.