Navigating through the vast and treacherous lands of Elden Ring can be quite the adventure. One of the hidden gems in this expansive world is the Abyssal Woods, a location shrouded in mystery and challenge. This guide will help you traverse the game’s intricate pathways to reach the Abyssal Woods, ensuring you’re prepared for the trials that lie ahead.

Step 1: Defeating Starscourge Radahn

Before you can even think about accessing the Abyssal Woods, you must defeat Starscourge Radahn. This formidable boss is located in Redmane Castle, situated in the southeastern region of Caelid. Radahn is a mandatory boss for accessing several key areas in Elden Ring, including Nokron, Eternal City, which serves as a gateway to the Abyssal Woods.

To challenge Radahn, head to Redmane Castle. Once inside, you’ll need to navigate through its defenses and gather strength for the battle ahead. Radahn is known for his immense power and deadly ranged attacks, so prepare accordingly with strong armor, potent weapons, and plenty of healing items.

Step 2: Entering Nokron, Eternal City

With Starscourge Radahn defeated, a star will fall and create a massive crater in the Mistwood area of Limgrave, opening up the path to Nokron, Eternal City. Nokron is a sprawling underground city that holds the key to reaching the Abyssal Woods. To find the entrance, head to the Mistwood Ruins and follow the path south until you encounter the crater.

Descend into the crater to access Nokron. Be prepared to face the Mimic Tear boss upon entering. This boss mimics your appearance and abilities, making the battle a true test of your skill and strategy. Once you’ve defeated the Mimic Tear, continue through Nokron until you reach the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace.

Step 3: Navigating the Siofra River

From the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace, you’ll need to make your way through the Siofra River, an expansive subterranean area filled with ancient ruins and formidable foes. The Siofra River is accessible via a lift located in the Mistwood area, near the Siofra River Well.

Once in the Siofra River, navigate through its various sub-locations, including the Worshippers’ Woods and Hallowhorn Grounds. These areas are filled with Ancestral Followers and other dangerous enemies, so proceed with caution. Activate the Sites of Grace you encounter to ensure you have safe points to rest and recover.

Step 4: Reaching the Abyssal Woods

Continue your journey through the Siofra River until you reach the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace. From here, you need to cross a series of precarious bridges and narrow pathways. The path will eventually lead you to the Aqueduct itself, where you will face more challenging enemies, including Crucible Knights and Ancestral Followers.

After navigating the aqueduct, you will come upon the entrance to the Abyssal Woods. This hidden area is known for its dense, dark forests and the eerie glow of the ancestral spirits that inhabit it. Be prepared for a tough fight as you delve deeper into the woods.

Tips for Surviving the Abyssal Woods

Prepare for Combat : The Abyssal Woods are filled with powerful enemies, including Ancestral Followers and other spectral beings. Make sure your equipment is upgraded, and you have plenty of healing items. Use Stealth : Some areas of the Abyssal Woods can be navigated more safely by using stealth. Avoiding unnecessary fights can help preserve your resources for more critical battles. Activate Sites of Grace : As you explore the Abyssal Woods, keep an eye out for Sites of Grace. Activating these will provide crucial checkpoints and allow you to fast travel if needed. Collect Loot : The Abyssal Woods are rich in valuable items and upgrade materials. Thoroughly explore the area to find Ghost Glovewort, Smithing Stones, and other useful resources.

Reaching the Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring is a challenging but rewarding journey. By defeating Starscourge Radahn, navigating Nokron, Eternal City, and traversing the Siofra River, you’ll unlock one of the game’s most enigmatic locations. Prepare yourself for the dangers that await and enjoy the thrilling