How To Beat Molduga in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Molduga is a formidable adversary in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, presenting a challenge even to experienced Breath of the Wild veterans. With its ability to sense movement and strike swiftly, defeating the Molduga requires careful preparation and strategic combat. In this guide, we’ll explore the best techniques and tips to overcome this fearsome boss.

Preparing for the Molduga Encounter: Before engaging in combat with a Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s crucial to make adequate preparations. Here are some recommended steps to take:

Acquire Bomb Flowers: Bomb Flowers are invaluable in your battle against the Molduga. Make a stop at Gerudo Town and invest your hard-earned Rupees in purchasing these useful items. Ensuring you have an ample supply of Bomb Flowers is essential. Craft Heat-Proof Dishes: As the Molduga resides in the desert, you must safeguard against the scorching heat. Cook dishes that provide heat resistance or purchase heat-resistant clothing from Gerudo Town to withstand the desert environment. Gather Strong Weapons: Although weapons in Tears of the Kingdom have limited durability, it’s wise to have a selection of sturdy and swift weapons at your disposal. These will prove crucial in dealing with the Molduga’s attacks effectively. Obtain Multiple Bows: A powerful bow is usually sufficient when facing a Molduga. However, it’s essential to have an additional bow as a backup in case the first one breaks during the encounter. Stock Up on Arrows: Ensure you visit either Gerudo Town or Lookout Landing to purchase a sufficient number of Arrows using your Rupees. Ample ammunition is crucial to maintaining a relentless offensive against the Molduga.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Molduga Locations: There are four Moldugas in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, all found exclusively in the Gerudo Desert region. To locate each Molduga, refer to the designated locations marked by beacons on the map below:

Siwakama Shrine: The eastern Molduga can be found circling the Siwakama Shrine, situated at the far eastern edge of the Gerudo Desert. Southern Oasis: Just southeast of Gerudo Town, a Molduga patrols northeast of the Southern Oasis. Kudanisar Shrine: North of Gerudo Town, a Molduga resides between the Shrine and the town itself. Miryotanog Shrine: The westernmost Molduga can be found immediately north of Miryotanog Shrine, moving in a circular path around campfire smoke.

Defeating the Molduga: Overcoming a Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom revolves around luring it out of the sand. This concept remains consistent with the encounter in Breath of the Wild. To accomplish this, follow these steps:

Find Solid Ground: Whenever possible, position yourself on solid ground near the Molduga’s battle arena. This offers stability and a strategic advantage during the fight. Bait the Molduga: Shoot an arrow into the ground near the Molduga to attract its attention. As it approaches the marked spot, detonate a Bomb Flower in the vicinity to launch the Molduga into the air. Attack the Weak Point: Rush towards the Molduga’s head, focusing on its vulnerable eyes. Swiftly strike the weak point with your most potent weapon before it retreats back into the sand. Repeat the Process: To defeat the Molduga, repeat the above steps as necessary. The encounter may be prolonged, so having multiple melee weapons and bows is essential to avoid being unarmed during the battle.

Alternative Strategies: If retreating to solid ground is not an option, the Molduga will charge directly at Link. In this scenario, consider the following tactics:

Employ Bomb Flowers: Launch a Bomb Flower at the Molduga’s underground location. Alternatively, utilize a Time Bomb Zonai device, attracting the Molduga to its location. If the Molduga remains near the device after a few seconds, the explosion will inflict damage.

Midair Bomb Shots: Display precise aim by hitting the Molduga with a Bomb Flower while it’s airborne. A successful shot will knock it back to the ground, allowing you to engage it directly.

Molduga Rewards: After successfully defeating a Molduga, you’ll obtain various Molduga-related items, similar to slaying other enemies like Bokoblins or Hinoxes. The rewards include the Molduga Jaw, Molduga Fin, and Molduga Guts. Unlike Hinoxes, Moldugas do not yield weapons upon defeat.

The Molduga Jaw can be fused with a weapon to enhance its power or used in elixirs to prolong the effects on Link. Additionally, attaching the Molduga Fin to a weapon increases the distance traveled by arrows and boomerangs when fired.

Conclusion: Conquering the Molduga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires adequate preparation, strategy, and precision. By gathering the necessary resources, familiarizing yourself with Molduga locations, and implementing effective combat techniques, you’ll increase your chances of emerging victorious against this formidable foe. Face the challenge with confidence and claim the rewards that await you in the Gerudo Desert.

Comments

comments