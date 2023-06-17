How To Get Sun Stone in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO, the immensely popular augmented reality game, offers a wide array of items and evolutionary stones that players can collect to enhance their Pokémon team. One such evolutionary stone is the Sun Stone, which plays a crucial role in evolving certain Pokémon into their more powerful forms. In this guide, we will explore how to obtain a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO and the Pokémon that require it for evolution.

The Sun Stone is a special evolutionary stone associated with sunlight and the power of the sun. It is primarily used to evolve specific Pokémon from their basic forms to their more advanced forms. The Pokémon that require a Sun Stone for evolution are:

Sunkern: Sunkern, the Grass-type Pokémon introduced in Generation II, can evolve into Sunflora when exposed to a Sun Stone. Cottonee: Cottonee, a Fairy/Grass-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V, can evolve into Whimsicott when exposed to a Sun Stone.

Now that we know which Pokémon require a Sun Stone for evolution, let’s explore the different methods to obtain this valuable evolutionary item.

Field Research Tasks: Pokémon GO periodically introduces Field Research Tasks that players can complete to earn rewards. These tasks are typically obtained by spinning PokéStops. Keep an eye out for Field Research Tasks that offer a Sun Stone as a reward. Once you complete the task, you will be rewarded with a Sun Stone. Special Research Tasks: Similar to Field Research Tasks, Special Research Tasks are story-driven tasks that players can complete to progress through the game. Occasionally, these tasks may reward players with a Sun Stone upon completion. Stay engaged with the Special Research storyline to increase your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone. Weekly Research Breakthrough: By completing a series of Field Research Tasks throughout the week, players can earn a Research Breakthrough reward. The Research Breakthrough reward changes every month, and there is a chance of receiving a Sun Stone as one of the possible rewards. Keep completing Field Research Tasks to increase your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone through the Weekly Research Breakthrough. Evolutionary Item Spins: Another way to obtain a Sun Stone is by spinning the Photo Disc at PokéStops and Gyms. Although the chances of receiving a Sun Stone from a spin are relatively low, it is still possible. Make sure to visit different PokéStops and Gyms to maximize your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone. Special Events: Pokémon GO frequently hosts special events, such as Community Days, where specific Pokémon are featured, and players have increased chances of encountering rare items and Pokémon. During these events, there may be opportunities to obtain a Sun Stone as part of event rewards or special tasks. Stay updated with the official Pokémon GO announcements and participate in events to increase your chances of obtaining a Sun Stone.



Once you have acquired a Sun Stone, it’s time to evolve your eligible Pokémon. To do so, follow these simple steps:

Open the Pokémon menu in the game. Locate the Pokémon that requires a Sun Stone for evolution (Sunkern or Cottonee). Tap on the “Evolve” button, which will be visible if you have a Sun Stone in your inventory. Confirm your selection, and the evolution process will begin.

In conclusion, obtaining a Sun Stone in Pokémon GO may require some patience and persistence, but it is definitely worth the effort. By completing various tasks, participating in events, and spinning PokéStops and Gyms, you can increase your chances of obtaining this valuable evolutionary item. So get out there, explore, and keep your eyes peeled for opportunities to obtain a Sun Stone. With this precious item in your possession, you can unlock the true potential of your Sunkern or Cottonee and strengthen your Pokémon roster. Happy evolving!

