The Pyromaniac boss in The First Descendant 2024 has been upgraded with new attack patterns and stronger powers, making it a more challenging foe. It takes meticulous preparation, accurate execution, and a firm grasp of the new features included in this update to defeat this fierce foe. This thorough tutorial will assist you in defeating the Pyromaniac in the most recent game version.

Recognising Pyromaniac’s Potential

The Pyromaniac now has a number of new skills according to the 2024 update, which makes the fight more difficult. The following are the essential skills you should know:

Flame Wall : Players are now forced to constantly adjust their position as Pyromaniac builds a revolving wall of fire that moves throughout the arena.

: Players are now forced to constantly adjust their position as Pyromaniac builds a revolving wall of fire that moves throughout the arena. Inferno Blast : A potent area-of-effect (AoE) attack, Inferno Blast strikes at random points on the battlefield. It leaves behind persistent flames that inflict injury over time.

: A potent area-of-effect (AoE) attack, Inferno Blast strikes at random points on the battlefield. It leaves behind persistent flames that inflict injury over time. Flaming Minions : Pyromaniac summons tiny minions that, when they die, burst into flames, delivering a great deal of damage in a condensed area.

: Pyromaniac summons tiny minions that, when they die, burst into flames, delivering a great deal of damage in a condensed area. Heat Wave : An extreme heat wave that progressively engulfs the arena, decreasing visibility and eventually causing more damage.

Getting Ready

Be certain that you and your group are ready before interacting with the Pyromaniac:

Gear up : Arm yourself with high-fire-resistance armour and weapons to lessen the impact of Pyromaniac’s blows. Items that reduce damage and regenerate health are also advantageous. Select the Appropriate Lineage : Choose Descendants that have healing and shielding properties, or that can negate fire damage. It’s especially helpful for descendants with mobility capabilities to avoid attacks. Invest on Extra Consumables : To deal with the Flaming Minions, bring lots of healing potions, fire resistance potions, and AoE damage items.

Positioning for Strategy

Move constantly to dodge the Inferno Blast and Flame Wall. To allow yourself more time to respond to impending attacks, try to take up positions close to the arena’s perimeter.

Concentrate on Minions : To keep the Flaming Minions from overpowering your team, eliminate them as soon as you can. To effectively destroy groups of minions, use your AoE skills. Dodge and Weave : Observe the Pyromaniac’s cues for attacks. Move to avoid the regions that are being targeted when you see him getting ready to unleash Inferno Blast. Make rapid use of your movement skills to escape dangerous areas. Control the Heat Wave : As the fight goes on, the Heat Wave will make it more difficult for you to see and will also cause you to suffer more damage. Use this time to focus on healing and defensive abilities. Keep an eye on your health and use consumables as needed. Burst Damage Windows : Look for openings when the Pyromaniac finishes a major attack. These moments are ideal for unleashing your most powerful abilities and dealing significant damage. Team Coordination : Communicate with your team to coordinate your attacks and abilities. Assign roles such as tank, healer, and damage dealer to ensure everyone knows their responsibilities.

Advanced Advice

Environmental Awareness : Make the most of your surroundings. There are barriers in certain arenas that can hinder the Flame Wall or offer protection from Inferno Blasts. Elemental Synergy : To counter the Pyromaniac’s fire strikes, use any Descendants on your team that have water or ice abilities. These skills can both lessen damage received and open up new areas for damage to be dealt. Adaptive Playstyle : Be prepared to modify your plan of action in response to the Pyromaniac’s actions. Adapt your focus and positioning if he begins to use a specific attack more often.

In summary

After the 2024 update, defeating the Pyromaniac in The First Descendant is a difficult but worthwhile experience. You can win with your team if you know what he can do, plan ahead appropriately, and carry out a well-thought-out plan. Remember to stay agile, communicate effectively, and make the most of your Descendants’ unique skills. Good luck, and may your journey in The First Descendant be filled with triumph!