Starscourge Radahn is a formidable opponent in Elden Ring that calls for a combination of cunning, strategy, and endurance. Caelid is home to the formidable boss Radahn. His fight is an epic struggle that takes planning. It takes a while and many perilous encounters to reach the last boss in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. You encounter a number of new enemies and NPCs along the journey, which influences your choice to put an end to Miquella. But Miquella is hardly the only one. Radahn is the Empyrean’s Consort, making it nearly hard to stop them. Given that they had already vanquished Radahn, that is where the Tarnished enter the picture. However, prime Radahn is your opponent this time around as the DLC’s last boss. This comprehensive guide will assist you in defeating this formidable opponent.

Preparation

Elevate Your Game

Level Suggested: 60-70.

Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, or Faith are your main damaging stats. Concentrate on these attributes as well as Endurance and Vigour.

Equip Your Weapon : Make use of a weapon that you feel confident with and that has been well-upgraded (at least +6 to +8).

Armour: Put on medium armour to strike a balance between protection and agility.

Items of Consumption: If you rely on spells or weapon arts, stock up on healing flasks (Crimson Tears) and FP flasks (Cerulean Tears).

Enhance your Spirit Ashes to a minimum of +4 by summoning Spirit Ashes.

Banished Knight Oleg and Lhutel the Headless are two well-liked options.

NPC Summoning: Call in NPC allies such as Blaidd, Alexander the Iron Fist, and others by utilising the summoning markers located across the battlefield. They can cause serious damage and divert Radahn’s attention.

KEYPOINT: There are numerous actions to complete both prior to and during the final boss fight in Elden Ring in order to defeat Radahn, Consort of Miquella. There are two stages to Radahn, Miquella’s consort. His short first phase concludes after about 25% of his HP is lost, saving the majority of his HP for the second, more severe phase.

Phase 1: Engage and Approach

First Approach:

When the battle commences, Radahn will launch arrows at you. To dodge these arrows, zigzag with Torrent, your mount.

Call forth NPCs when you get closer. They have signage all throughout the battlefield and in the beginning area.

Drawing Nearer:

The arrows of Radahn are lethal. Continue travelling while dodging with Torrent’s pace.

Bring forth as many NPCs as you can to attract Radahn’s attention and facilitate your approach.

Getting to know Radahn:

Get down and battle on foot as soon as you get close.

Be aware of his melee strikes and adjust your dodge accordingly. Although his swings are strong, they have a discernible wind-up.

Apply more pressure to Radahn by using your Spirit Ashes.

Phase 2: Transition to Starfall

Transition:

Radahn will throw himself into the air when his health is about 50%.

He is going to fall like a meteor. Keep an eye on the skies and be ready to duck when he lands. A crimson glow indicates the collision area.

Call back allies:

Radahn resummons any fallen NPC allies as she enters Phase 2.

Continue to move around and monitor Radahn’s location.

Last Attack:

During this phase, Radahn gains new moves such as larger swings and assaults depending on gravity.

When needed, maintain your distance and adjust your position with Torrent.

Attack whenever there are gaps, particularly following the completion of a combo.

Advice and Techniques

Mobility Is Essential: Move swiftly across the battlefield using Torrent, especially when repositioning and avoiding Radahn's arrows.

Be patient: Avoid becoming avaricious in your attacks. Await unobstructed opportunities to act.

Awareness of the Environment: The battleground is huge. If you need to take a breather or to break your line of sight, make the most of the terrain.

Timing of Summon: Seek for their summon signals to revive fallen NPC buddies. They offer priceless assistance.

Changing: Radahn has powerful movements at times. Remain composed and adjust to his habits. Understanding his attacks will provide you the advantage you need to beat him.

In summary

One of the hardest and most spectacular boss encounters in Elden Ring is against Radahn, Consort of Miquella. With the appropriate planning, approach, and perseverance, you can overcome this mighty foe. Remember to stay patient, use your resources wisely, and adapt to the flow of battle. Good luck, Tarnished, and may the stars guide your path!