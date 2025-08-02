Want to beat Ricochet Rumble in Clash of Clans? Follow the guide to know how you can take up and smash this challenge like a pro. We shall discuss the tips and the ways to do so, without going through any lengthy process that can drain you out. We shall see all about the Ricochet Rumble and what you can expect there. So, let us begin.

About Ricochet Rumble – Clash of Clans

Ricochet Rumble is known to be a top-level challenge that is available for a limited time in Clash of Clans. It is often a part of a special event like the Clash-A-Rama season. When you play this, you have direct control over the Royal Champion instead of her AI. So, irrespective of what idea brings you here, the goal is to three-star a pre-designed base using a specific army composition, which typically includes the Royal Champion and some support troops like Azure Dragons, which will be like a responsibility to you. If you are up for it, you can expect some amazing rewards. The challenge is known for its unique and sometimes tricky base layout, which requires players to move at their own pace and take their time planning the strategy and working on it.

Ways to beat Ricochet Rumble in Clash of Clans

Now that you know all about the Ricochet Rumble in Clash of Clans, let us discuss how you should prepare a strategy to actually deal with it and succeed. So, here is how!

Stick to the periphery

The most widely chosen and even successful strategy is to use the Royal Champion to clear out the outer ring of the base. This just means tapping her to target defenses like Ricochet Cannons and Fire Spitters that are on the outside. It is suggested that you stick to the perimeter for now instead of the core.

Avoid the center anyhow

The next thing for you to do is to, for as long as possible, keep the Royal Champion away from the middle of the base. The core is heavily defended, and she’ll get overwhelmed quickly. That is so not what we are looking for! The goal is to clear a path and take out key defenses before the main attack.

Precisely time your Azure Dragon release

The Azure Dragons are your heavy hitters for the central part of the base, and thus, you cannot mess with their timing. Don’t release them until the outer air defenses are gone. This lets them go straight to the core without taking too much damage and doing your job more effectively.

Make use of all the abilities and features

Use the Royal Champion’s Haste Vial and her ability to quickly take down a building or to escape a dangerous area, much like a safety mechanism that helps defend. These are crucial for keeping her alive, which will eventually get you more time to complete the challenge.

Clash of Clans and its challenges are quite unique in their concept and can take some strategy to actually blow them up. You know how to do it now! Happy gaming!