Do you want to request the location on an iPhone? Follow the guide to know how you can make it happen and what can you expect when you do so. Let us have a detailed look at the process as well as its designated steps. So, let us begin.

What does it mean to request location on an iPhone?

“Request Location” on an iPhone means to ask someone to see their real-time location. But it only happens when another person has shared their location with you. It’s a feature within the “Find My” app that is also used to find one’s devices that are linked. Here, when you send a request, the other person receives a notification asking if they want to share their location with you. Now it is up to them, if they want to accept, deny, or share it for a selected period of time. It’s all about mutual consent and privacy, and nobody can access your location if you don’t approve of it there. It can be a real lifesaver in dangerous situations when you’ve lost your way, or when you simply want to meet up with someone and want to skip the hassle of looking around for them.

Steps to request location on an iPhone

Now that you know what does it mean to request location on an iPhone, let us have a look at the steps that can actually make it possible. There are two basic ways, and you can see what works for you.

In the Messages app

Here, you need to open a conversation with the person you want to find. Just tap their name at the top of the screen, and a menu will pop up. From there, click on “Request Location.” Once you click on it, a message will be sent to them, and you’ll get notified once they accept it. If not, you can choose to send it again or just skip it, depending on the situation.

In the Find My app

If you are using this method, then you must go to the “Find My” app and tap on the “People” tab at the bottom of the screen. Here, find the contact or the person you want to have the location of, and tap on their name. Here is one different thing too, which is if you’re already sharing your location with them, you’ll see an “Ask to Follow Location” button. Just click on that, and they’ll get a request.

Remember this

Just remember that, irrespective of the number of requests that you send to someone’s iPhone, if they don’t accept it, you cannot see their real-time location. Also, it can be problematic if we turn the tables. Here is how! If you feel that someone unknown or shady is trying to ask you for your location, strictly avoid accepting that request. Only accept those requests from people you genuinely know and trust.

And that is all you need to know about requesting and accepting location requests on an iPhone.