How To Beat Riddle School 5

If you enjoy challenging riddles and puzzles with a humorous twist, Riddle School 5 is the perfect game for you. Developed by Jonochrome, this point-and-click puzzle game puts you in the shoes of a student trapped in a bizarre school created by aliens to observe children. Your objective is to free your friends and escape the school by solving a series of amusing and mind-boggling puzzles. This guide will assist you in defeating Riddle School 5.

To begin, we recommend playing Riddle School 5 without spoilers for the most enjoyable experience. However, if you find yourself stuck, you can refer to this walkthrough to progress through the game.

Escaping the room: Your initial goal is to exit the room. Click underneath the bed to collect the alien coin. Then, interact with the vent and utilize the coin to unscrew the three screws, removing the vent cover. Remember to collect all three screws, as they will be needed later. Enter the vent to exit the room.

Utilizing the tile device: After leaving the vent, click on the tile device in the larger room. Visualize the tiles as a phone keypad and enter the sequence 6 8 3 3 7 2 5 4 7. Next, click on the arrow above the tile machine to access the green portal.

Exploring the rooms in the green portal: Within the green portal, there are three rooms. Enter the leftmost room labeled “SUBJECT #7272.” Retrieve the card lying on the floor. Proceed to the flower room and pick up the tray and flower pot. Fill the tray with dirt from the floor. This concludes your tasks in this room. Now, enter the room labeled “SUBJECT #1831.” Hover your cursor over the right wall of the room to discover the entrance to the secret room. Collect the steak from the secret room and leave.

Entering the orange portal: Move to the right side of the large room and enter the orange portal’s end room, marked as “SUBJECT #6553.” Check under the bed to find the fourth screw. Exit the room and proceed to the Life-Transferring Station. Repair the power panel by inserting all four screws. On the left side of the machine, place the flower pot. Combine the steak and dirt tray, and place it on the right side. Click the green arrow button to create a living steak.

Returning to the left side of the large room: After creating the living steak, leave the Life-Transferring Station and return to the left side of the large room. Use the key card on the scanner to unlock the door to your room.

Trapping the monster: Enter your room and drop the living steak into the vent. Exit your room and activate the statue to become invisible. The monster will fly into your room. Use the key card scanner to lock the door. Proceed to the right side of the large room and enter the room previously guarded by the monster.

Entering Zack’s dream: Enter the code “6553” on the numpad to enter Zack’s dream. In Zack’s dream, collect the four quarters and give them to Phred to obtain a whistle. Use the whistle and click on Zack to end his dream.

Entering Smiley’s dream: Enter the code “1831” on the numpad to enter Smiley’s dream. Obtain the ruler and click on the globe twice to acquire gum. Attach the gum to the ruler and use it in the vent to obtain a rubber band. Throw the rubber band at the teacher, speak to Smiley, and click on him again to conclude the dream.

Entering Phred’s dream: Enter the code “7272” on the numpad to enter Phred’s dream. Click on the note on Mr. Munch’s desk. Then, ask Phred if he wants to wear your sweatshirt. Lower the temperature by interacting with the thermostat. Repeat the same question to Phred, and he will agree. Finally, click on any object in the room to end the dream.

Talking to your friends and escaping using the escape pod: Once you awaken your friends, visit their rooms and engage in conversation. Proceed to the escape pod room and click on the escape pod.

Obtaining the key: In the escape pod, click on the code desk and press the first button once, the second button four times, the third button three times, the fourth button five times, and the fifth button twice. Collect the key and also take the toothpaste near the sink. Utilize the alien screw to unscrew the faucet and claim it. Use the yellow tile device as a numpad and enter the sequence 7 6 2 2 9 5 1 4 4 6 3 2 8 7. Then, click on the left statue to turn it upside down. Activate the light screen and click on all the circles in the middle row, the second circle in the first row, and the top two circles in the third row. Finally, click on the left button at the back of the room to teleport to the ground.